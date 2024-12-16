Uganda: Smart Agriculture Project to Introduce Black Soldier Fly Rearing in Nebbi

Nebbi, Uganda — The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries (MAAIF) plans to introduce rearing of the black soldier fly to Nebbi farmers under the Uganda Climate Smart Agricultural Transformation Project (UCSATP).

UCSATP is a $354.7 million World Bank Co-funded Project designed to boost production and productivity targeting progressive farmers. The farmers groups are expected to co-fund (20%) to join the project while UCSATP itself will contribute 80 percent. This is all geared at improving particularly market access.

The UCSATP will be implemented in 69 districts across the country, including 7 refugee-hosting districts, strategically covering Uganda's diverse agro-ecological zones. Zombo, Yumbe, Nebbi and Adjumani in West Nile are among the districts in the country to benefit from the project.

Ogwang Yafesi Commissioner at MAAIF says black soldier fly rearing falls under the beneficial insects which is one of the fourth supported value chain enterprises highlighted as an alternative feed to animals since grazing pastures are becoming depleted due to climate change challenges.

"The Ministry has shown much interest in rearing black soldier flies as another golden opportunity to farmers because of its ability to convert organic waste to valuable resources which are aimed at improving the livelihoods of farmers", Ogwang said.

Ogwang revealed the project aims to directly benefit 3,900,000 individuals, of which 40% opportunity will be given to women. UCSATP project indirect beneficiaries of 9,500,000 individuals and 65,000 refugees.

However, local official Alex Oyirwoth says the co-funding of 20 percent will be impossible since the targeted beneficiaries may not be able to raise the 20 percent being asked in the project design because of the financial gaps between the farmers.

"The project requires a lot of land and if there's no budget for land procurement since people are aware of the value of lands it isn't easy to convince the community to give their lands" Oyirwoth said.

Opar Jacklyn says the project is good but, it shouldn't frustrate farmers like what happened with the Agriculture Cluster Development Project ACDP where farmers spent much of their time on cassava production, but reaped nothing in the end.

She added that elected leaders must act like ambassadors in monitoring government programs and sensitize community members to embrace smart agriculture to improve livelihoods for the socio-economic transformations.

"Rearing black soldier flies may sound like a joke but, with the level at which bushes are being burnt, farmers must adopt the workable solutions to feed their animals rather than relying on pastures and this calls for more sensitization about the projects," Opar said.

Use of the black soldier fly larvae to replace silver fish and soya beans as the main source of protein in animal feed production has been tried elsewhere in the country in the past four years..

As early as 2019, researchers at Uganda Martyrs University's in Nkozi in Mpigi district completed testing the effective means through, which farmers can use black soldier fly larvae.

The research that was conducted by the agriculture department is based on nature with intentions of protecting the environment through the reduction of silver fish consumption by humans and animal feed production as well as reduce land under soya bean cultivation.

That project that cost sh814 million is financed by the Education and Sports through the Private sector foundation.

The lead Researcher, Edward Ssebbombo, said the innovation has potential to transform the agricultural sector in the country since it is easy to breed the said insects.

Joseph Ssekandi, the then Dean Faculty of Agriculture at Nkozi, said the protein obtained from the black soldier fly larvae is 70 percent better than that acquired from silver fish or soya bean used in the production of animal feeds.

Ssekandi explained that once give feeds mixed with black soldier fly larvae, birds not only lay eggs with a hard shell but also lay for a longer period.

Ssebbombo notes that a separate study conducted by the International center for insect and physiology and ecology based in Nairobi discovered that it is cost effective to use the black soldier fly larvae as protein source in making animal feeds compared to soya and sliver fish.

A kilogram of black soldier fly larvae in 2019 cost sh650 while that of silver fish or soya costs more than sh3000.

Sister Theopista Namutebi, a lecturer in the faculty, says black soldier flies can be captured from the wild by setting up traps around domestic waste. She says that after being captured and kept in cages, they feed by sucking water from the waste.

The cages where the flies are kept are then placed in an open area where there is enough sunshine under which they met and lay eggs. "In those cages we provide for them where they lay eggs and after hatching, they are transferred to another place as they turn into a larvae stage," says Sr. Namutebi.

Each black soldier fly has a life span of only six days and it can lay up to 900 eggs before it dies. The system set up at the university produces an estimated four tones of the mills got from this procedure per week. Uganda Martyrs University has been training farmers in the breeding and production of the larvae of the black soldier fly.

According to the American Association for the Advancement of Science, insects can provide much of the protein animals need at a much lower environmental cost. Several studies suggest that many animals do just fine on insects.

A 2014 review by Food and agriculture Organization-FAO scientists of feeding trials conducted on catfish, tilapia, rainbow trout and several other fish species, as well as crustaceans, chickens, and pigs, concluded that insect meal could replace between 25 percent and 100 percent of soymeal or fishmeal in the animals' diets with no adverse effects.

Project Value Chains: 13 value chains have been selected and up to 4 value chains will be supported in each subregion.

SUB-REGION DISTRICT VALUE CHAINS SUPPORTED PER SUB-REGION

BUSOGA IgangaMayuge

Buyende

Kamuli

Kaliro

DairyCoffee

Aquaculture/Fisheries

Cocoa

Poultry

BUKEDI BudakaButaleja

Kibuku

Pallisa

Tororo

MangoesCitrus

Aquaculture &Fisheries

Dairy

Poultry

ELGON Bulambuli

Bududa

Mbale

Sironko

Kween

DairyCoffee

Bananas

Vegetables

TESO Bukedea

Kaberamaido

Katakwi

Kumi

Ngora

Serere

Kalaki

Aquaculture & FisheriesBeef

Citrus

Mangoes

Dairy

Poultry

KARAMOJA Abim

Kaabong

Kotido

Nakapiripirit

Napak

Moroto

BeefSorghum

Cassava

Soybean

Aquaculture/Fisheries

LANGO Apac

Dokolo

Amolatar

Oyam

Alebtong

Otuke

SoybeanAquaculture & Fisheries, Mango

Citrus

Beef

Poultry

ACHOLI Agago

Kitgum

Pader

Nwoya

Omoro

Lamwo

SoybeanBeef

Maize

Aquaculture/Fisheries

WESTNILE Adjumani

Zombo

Yumbe

Nebbi

BeefSoybean

Mangoes

Aquaculture/Fisheries

ANKOLE Isingiro

Kazo

Kiruhura

Sheema

Mitooma

DairyBeef

Banana

Coffee

Aquaculture/Fisheries

KIGEZI Kabale

Rukungiri

Rubanda

Kisoro

DairyAquaculture/Fisheries

Bananas

Coffee

RWENZORI Bundibugyo

Kamwenge

Ntooroko

Kabarole

Kyegegwa

DairyCoffee

Beef

Maize

Cocoa

Aquaculture/Fisheries

BUNYORO Kibaale

Kiryandongo*

Kakumiro

Kikuube*

DairyBeef

Maize

Coffee

Aquaculture & Fisheries

BUGANDA

Nakasongola

Butambala

Kyankwanzi

Nakaseke

Gomba

Ssembabule

Mubende

DairyBeef

Banana

Coffee

Aquaculture/Fisheries

