The Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) has expressed disappointment with the findings of the Commission of Inquiry into the plane crash that killed Vice-President Saulos Chilima and eight others, stating that the report did not reveal anything new. CHRR executive director Michael Kaiyatsa argued that the inquiry merely confirmed information already known by the public, without providing further clarity or new insights.

The report, presented by High Court Judge Jabbar Alide, concluded that there was no evidence of a technical fault with the plane, and that it had been well-maintained, having logged only 3,000 flying hours before the crash. It also acknowledged that a separate investigation by the German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation was still ongoing.

Kaiyatsa, however, criticized the inquiry for failing to answer key questions, such as who authorized the flight despite the bad weather conditions and which officials were involved. He emphasized that the public was expecting the inquiry to reveal the roles of those responsible for the plane's departure and its subsequent crash.

Additionally, Kaiyatsa pointed out that the findings of the inquiry contradicted a preliminary report by German experts, which indicated that the plane was not in good condition and lacked essential equipment.

Church and Society Programme executive director Moses Mkandawire called for a clear explanation of the terms of reference given to the commission, while National Advocacy Platform chairperson Benedicto Kondowe acknowledged the importance of the inquiry and its findings, although he stated that a more thorough review of the report was necessary to fully understand its implications.

The Commission of Inquiry's report concluded that the crash was caused by a combination of bad weather and human factors.