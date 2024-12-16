Liberia: Work On Freeport-St. Paul Bridge Corridor Gains Momentum

Bushrod Island — The long-awaited asphalt pavement along the Freeport to St. Paul Bridge corridor has officially begun, marking a major milestone in this critical infrastructure project.

This phase of the work comes after the successful completion of a robust one-foot base course, designed to withstand the pressure of heavy-duty traffic and ensure the road's durability. On Sunday, the binder course, a crucial middle layer of the asphalt pavement, was laid, with the wearing course--the final, smooth driving surface--expected to follow in the coming weeks.

A visit to the construction site revealed that the project is being executed by the Modern Development Management Corporation (MDMC), a Liberian-owned company. MDMC is responsible for the section of the project spanning from Freeport to the St. Paul Bridge.

Speaking about the development, John Youbouty, Chief Executive Officer of MDMC, expressed pride in his company's role in the project. "It's an honor for MDMC to be entrusted with such an essential undertaking. We have the capacity, the expertise, and the logistics to execute this roadwork effectively and on schedule," Youbouty stated.

The Ministry of Public Works has assigned Taylor Farley, a project engineer, to oversee this segment of the work. Farley commended MDMC for its progress, praising the company's efficiency and commitment to delivering quality results. "The MDMC team has been exceptional in handling the Freeport to St. Paul Bridge section. Their progress so far gives us confidence that they will meet expectations," Farley noted.

The collaborative nature of the overall project is evident, as the roadwork from the Vai Town Bridge to the Freeport area is being managed by a Japanese construction team. This coordinated approach underscores the importance of the project and its impact on Monrovia's transportation network.

Residents and commuters have welcomed the progress, expressing optimism about the improved road conditions and the positive impact on daily travel. Many believe the upgraded corridor will enhance traffic flow, boost commerce, and significantly improve the overall driving experience for the thousands who use the route daily.