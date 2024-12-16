Rwanda: EPD, BK Foundation Light 141 Households With Solar Systems

Energy Private Developers (EPD) and BK Foundation have distributed solar power systems and improved cookstoves to 141 households in Nyanza and Ruhango districts.

Energy Private Developers is a registered professional association in Rwanda, bringing together over 200 private companies operating in the energy sector, which includes solar power, mini-grids, C&I, hydropower, clean cooking, methane gas, e-mobility, Productive Use of Renewable Energy (PURE), and a female subsector to empower more women in the energy transition.

BK Foundation, which is partnering with EPD, is a philanthropic organisation that supports education, innovation, and environmental conservation initiatives in Rwanda.

The distribution by these two organisations, which began on December 13 in Muyira Sector, Nyanza District, aims to contribute to government renewable energy targets and reduce pressure on forests by households seeking charcoal and firewood for cooking.

Serge Wilson Muhizi, CEO of EPD, stated that the collaboration with BK Foundation is intended to support the government's goal of achieving 100 per cent electricity access, and reducing the number of trees cut for cooking purposes. Currently, electricity access stands at 80 per cent.

The government also targets reducing charcoal use from 83 per cent to 42 per cent of the population.

"Access to electricity and clean energy is a basic need for citizens. As EPD, we are committed to contributing to the government's efforts in promoting clean energy. Therefore, we partnered with BK Foundation to deliver on our contribution, starting with 141 households that received solar home systems and improved cookstoves. This action is part of our corporate social responsibility initiative," he said.

A household receives three lights, a 20-watt battery, and a phone charger, in addition to an improved cookstove that uses less firewood and charcoal.

He mentioned that after supporting households in Ruhango and Nyanza districts, the initiative will expand to other districts as EPD secures additional partners.

BK Foundation Executive Secretary Ingrid Karangwayire added that their contribution is part of the Bank of Kigali's environmental conservation pillar and its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.

"Through our environmental, social, and governance efforts, we strive to make a positive impact on both the environment and society. We are fully dedicated to improving the lives of those we serve by tackling global issues such as climate change," she said.

She reiterated that the improved cookstoves will also help households reduce the costs spent on buying firewood.

"Access to electricity is at 80 per cent, and we are committed to contributing to bridging the remaining gap," she noted.

Felicien Nkundakozera, a resident who was provided with solar power and an improved cookstove, said: "I live in an area that has not yet had access to electricity. We commend partners such as EPD and BK Foundation for lifting us out of darkness. Our children will be able to revise lessons even at night, and, therefore, class performance will improve."

He said that the lighting will also ensure safety during the night.

Nkundakozera added that the improved cookstove will reduce the amount of money spent on buying firewood.

"A bundle of firewood bought for Rwf1,500 was being used within just three days. With the improved cookstoves, the same bundle will last for two weeks. There is a saving," he noted.

Anne-Marie Twagiramana, another resident who also received solar power kits and an improved cookstove, added: "We appreciate the partners for their efforts in supporting rural households without electricity. Our children's class performance will improve thanks to solar power. Our trees have a chance to survive as pressure on them decreases."

Patrick Kajyambere, the Vice Mayor in Charge of Economic Development in Nyanza District, said that the district's access to electricity was at 77 per cent, reiterating that the support from EPD and BK Foundation will boost access.

"Electricity access in Muyira Sector was at 66 per cent. With support from EPD and BK Foundation, electricity access has increased by 2 per cent. It has now reached 68 per cent," he said.

Mario Nirere, a representative for the Ministry of Infrastructure during the event to distribute solar power kits and improved cookstoves in Nyanza District, said: "We want 100 per cent access to electricity by 2029. EPD and BK Foundation are among the private developers helping us achieve this target within five years, given that we are currently at 77 per cent. Seventy-five per cent of the population will have access to grid energy, and 25 per cent will be using off-grid energy."