Rwanda: Chriss Eazy, Meddy and Platini P Thrill Rwandan Diaspora in Europe, America

On Saturday, December 14, three prominent Rwandan musicians used their unique talents to connect with their audiences in the diaspora, with powerful performances at their respective stages.

Chriss Eazy excited revelers in Belgium, Meddy launched his gospel tour in Canada, and Platini P kicked off his US tour in Arizona, all staging powerful performances that left their keen crowds ablaze.

Chriss Eazy steals the show on debut Bruxelles tour

Chris Eazy made his European debut with a spectacular performance at Blu Bruxelles night club in Belgium. The sold-out concert, organized by Team Production, saw the singer captivating his Bruxelles-based audience with his hit songs including "Bana" and his latest track 'Sambolera' which sparked controversies recently amid claims linked to 'alleged' copyright infringement.

Accompanied by Belgium-based Rwandan DJs Princess Flor, Tity, and Atoto, Eazy demonstrated why he has become a musical sensation, with each song generating immense energy and enthusiasm from the crowd.

Chriss Eazy traveled to Belgium with his manager Junior Giti and showbiz presenter Luckman Nzeyimana with the latter serving as the show host.

Meddy ricks night of worship in Montreal

Gospel singer Meddy commenced his "Night of Worship and Testimonies" tour in Montreal, Canada, marking a significant moment in his musical journey.

Performing alongside US-based singers and biological cousins Adrien and Gentil Misigaro, Meddy showcased his spiritual musical path. His performance included his first gospel song "Holy Spirit"while his collaborative track "Niyo Ndirimbo," which features Adrien Misigaro made everyone's night inside the venue.

The tour continued with more performances in Toronto on December 15 and will then shift to Ottawa on December 21.

Platini P's Baba Experience takes stage in Arizona

Platini P, affectionately known as Baba, launched his 'Baba Experience' USA tour in Arizona. The artiste entertained fans with his popular tracks "Veronica" and "Jeje" which features Davis D. The latter is currently trending among music enthusiasts and his fans from across the globe in particular.

Fans can look forward to his next performance at Metro Grand Rapids in Michigan on December 28 in what will at the same time be a concert and brunch experience.

Half a decade back, few or no Rwandan artists used to perform in other continents but recently, Rwandan is witnessing its artistes headlining various international stages so often, a testament that Rwanda is not only attracting global artistes but also attracting global stages for Rwandan artistes.