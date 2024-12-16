Zimbabwe: Burglar Gets Away With U.S.$20,000 Loot After Breaking Into Harare Property

16 December 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

FRIDAY the 13th is associated with horror and the day was unforgettable for a Harare family, which lost US$20,000 cash following a burglary.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the robbery that occurred in Harare's upmarket suburb of Newlands.

"Police in Harare are investigating a case of unlawful entry into premises and theft which occurred on December 13, 2024, at a house along Abyone Drive, Newlands.

"An unknown suspect broke the dining room door and gained entry into the house before stealing a cash box containing US$20 000 and a laptop. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station," said ZRP national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

Meanwhile, police in Marondera are investigating a case of unlawful entry into premises and theft which occurred at a farm house at Rakodzi Estate on December 12, 2024.

Unknown suspects broke the main entrance door and gained entry into the house where they stole a Farbam shotgun, Brno shotgun and BSA rifle. The incident occurred while the complainant was away in Harare.

ZRP is appealing to anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.

