Uganda: Butembe Crowned Champions of MTN Masaza Cup 2024

15 December 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Hakim Kanyere

Butembe has emerged as the champions of the 2024 MTN Busoga Masaza Cup after a narrow 1-0 victory over Bukono in a thrilling final held at Kyabazinga Stadium Bugembe in Jinja City.

The much-anticipated match lived up to its billing, drawing a capacity crowd that included the Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Gabula Nadiope IV.

The game's defining moment came in the 11th minute when Ivan Nakalanda fired a thunderous strike past Bukono's goalkeeper, Kenneth Otema, to secure Butembe's second Masaza Cup title.

Before halftime, Butembe nearly extended their lead when Obadiah Kibirige's shot struck the upright, adding to the tension among fans.

In the second half, Bukono's coach, Martin Amodoi, brought on speedy winger Christopher Ngobi, who troubled Butembe's defense with his dynamic play.

However, his efforts were in vain as teammates Osmail Mukwahawa and Hassan Mutyaba missed several opportunities to equalize.

Butembe's defense, led by Jonathan Waisswa and Umaru Asirikwa, held firm under immense pressure, ensuring their side clinched the coveted trophy.

Kyabazinga was the chief guest at the final Head coach Bosco Mugerwa praised his team's determination: "Although we had a strong first half, our attacking rhythm was disrupted in the second half, especially after our goal-scorer Nakalanda was substituted due to a knock.

"We were determined not to lose another final, thanks to our passionate supporters and our patron, Edrine Lufafa, who inspired the team."

Bukono's coach, Martin Amodoi, acknowledged Butembe's resilience:

"Our late comeback efforts were not enough, but I commend the team for fighting until the end."

The tournament's winners, Butembe, were awarded Shs13 million by MTN Uganda. Bukono, the runners-up, received Shs9 million, while Bugabula and Buzaaya were awarded Shs6 million and Shs4 million, respectively, for finishing third and fourth.

Butembe's triumph makes them one of the most successful teams in the tournament, alongside Kigulu, with two titles each.

The MTN Busoga Masaza Cup is an annual football event sponsored by MTN Uganda in partnership with the Busoga Kingdom.

The tournament aims to foster unity and promote sports through cultural celebration within the kingdom.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.