Uganda: Butembe Crowned Champions of MTN Masaza Cup 2024

Butembe has emerged as the champions of the 2024 MTN Busoga Masaza Cup after a narrow 1-0 victory over Bukono in a thrilling final held at Kyabazinga Stadium Bugembe in Jinja City.

The much-anticipated match lived up to its billing, drawing a capacity crowd that included the Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Gabula Nadiope IV.

The game's defining moment came in the 11th minute when Ivan Nakalanda fired a thunderous strike past Bukono's goalkeeper, Kenneth Otema, to secure Butembe's second Masaza Cup title.

Before halftime, Butembe nearly extended their lead when Obadiah Kibirige's shot struck the upright, adding to the tension among fans.

In the second half, Bukono's coach, Martin Amodoi, brought on speedy winger Christopher Ngobi, who troubled Butembe's defense with his dynamic play.

However, his efforts were in vain as teammates Osmail Mukwahawa and Hassan Mutyaba missed several opportunities to equalize.

Butembe's defense, led by Jonathan Waisswa and Umaru Asirikwa, held firm under immense pressure, ensuring their side clinched the coveted trophy.

Kyabazinga was the chief guest at the final Head coach Bosco Mugerwa praised his team's determination: "Although we had a strong first half, our attacking rhythm was disrupted in the second half, especially after our goal-scorer Nakalanda was substituted due to a knock.

"We were determined not to lose another final, thanks to our passionate supporters and our patron, Edrine Lufafa, who inspired the team."

Bukono's coach, Martin Amodoi, acknowledged Butembe's resilience:

"Our late comeback efforts were not enough, but I commend the team for fighting until the end."

The tournament's winners, Butembe, were awarded Shs13 million by MTN Uganda. Bukono, the runners-up, received Shs9 million, while Bugabula and Buzaaya were awarded Shs6 million and Shs4 million, respectively, for finishing third and fourth.

Butembe's triumph makes them one of the most successful teams in the tournament, alongside Kigulu, with two titles each.

The MTN Busoga Masaza Cup is an annual football event sponsored by MTN Uganda in partnership with the Busoga Kingdom.

The tournament aims to foster unity and promote sports through cultural celebration within the kingdom.