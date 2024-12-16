OPPOSITION politician, Nelson Chamisa says greedy opposition leaders lack the gravitas to liberate Zimbabwe from its current hardships just by merely criticizing the government for poor planning and inducing hunger ravaging the nation.

The popular politician was speaking to NewZimbabwe.com shortly after hosting the Charity Fund Raising Dinner held at a local hotel Saturday night.

Over the years, Chamisa has taken advantage of the event to mobilise resources for onward transmission to targeted families across Zimbabwe every festive season.

Asked to share his views against a background where some opposition leaders have defected to the ruling party while a section of citizens are getting weary of the country's prolonged struggle, the opposition leader reiterated that the journey to freedom is not meant for self -serving people.

"The struggle to liberate the country is neither a one-day wonder nor instant coffee affair. It's not a walk in the park or a fly-by-night task. One needs to be consistent, conscious and strong. The fight is not a fight for opportunities, but a fight for values.

"We need strong leaders. Leaders who are not after serving themselves but who serve others. Leaders who are not motivated or driven by a galloping appetite for material gains. Leaders must be driven by the broader and collective objective of making a difference," he said.

He decried the fact that this year's fundraising dinner comes at a time when more people are increasingly in need of food aid, a situation which he blamed on poor foresight on the part of the country's leadership.

The 47-year-old opposition leader said there is an urgent need to utilise technologies and water harvesting techniques to avert the impact of current drought crises.

"Our loss must be compensated for in a lot of planning and building of Citizens Relief Services Programme. But also, being able to harvest and harness water. Rains fall and when they come water flows right into the oceans, we are not harnessing and harvesting the water. We need to come up with green belts and the Green Zimbabwe Programme," he said.

Chamisa underscored that hardships have crossed all boundaries leaving many struggling despite political affiliation. He said the problems had forced many citizens to relocate to other countries in search of a better life.

This situation, he said, cannot be treated as a Zanu-PF party issue alone but rather a Zimbabwean issue requiring citizens to join hands in crafting a lasting solution.

Quizzed on whether he would compromise if President Emmerson Mnangagwa was going to extend an olive branch and pave the way for working together with citizens at the centre of the priorities, the opposition leader said sticking issues have to be resolved first.

"A conversation, yes. Compromise perhaps not because the issue is to first identify the problem and the solution. We will then need to engage the people of Zimbabwe in their totality.

"Right now we are a divided people. We are a divided country. We are a divided government because the people are ultimately the government, but the government is divided because people do not agree on how the government must function or be constituted.

"The 2023 dispute is a case in point and that is the starting point of our conversation and resolution in this country. An ostrich mentality of burying its head in the sand thinking it will save the back when the marauding fire spreads around is not of any help," Chamisa added.