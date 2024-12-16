Sudan: Darfur Governor - Sudan Is Witnessing International Intervention

15 December 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port-Sudan — The Governor of Darfur Region, Minni Arko Minnawi, pointed out that Sudan is witnessing clear international intervention, citing the possession of winged drones by the Rapid Support Militia, which targeted civilian sites.

Minnawi stated in his meeting with Darfur region activists under the slogan (Unity of National Ranks) at Al Rabwa Hotel in Port Sudan that unity of rank is an important matter to defend the homeland against the threats posed by the ambitions of regional and international forces. in Sudan's wealth. Manawa added in his meeting with Darfur region activists under the slogan (Unity of National Ranks) at Al Rabwa Hotel in Port Sudan, amidst an active presence, that unity of ranks is an important matter to defend the homeland against the threats posed by the ambitions of regional and international countries in Sudan's wealth.

He said that the conspiracy against Sudan was planned a long time ago and that the outlaw Rapid Support militia is nothing but an executive tool for foreign agendas that aim to tear Sudan apart, and that a number of the Sudanese nationals unfortunately seek strength from abroad against their country and this represents a betrayal of the country.

