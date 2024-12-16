Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Senator Prisca Mupfumira's Driver Kidnapped, Isuzu Double Cab Carjacked

MASHONALAND West Senator and former Cabinet minister, Prisca Mupfumira's driver was last week kidnapped at gunpoint and dispossessed of a double-cab vehicle he was driving while on an errand.

The incident occurred in Harare's Avondale West at around 7am December 11, 2024, after the top Zanu PF official sent her driver Edmore Mashasha to collect church uniforms from tailors at an address on Ascot Road.

The Isuzu is valued at US$70,000 and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Vehicle Theft Squad is hunting down the suspects.

Mashasha, who was driving a royal blue Isuzu double cab, registration AGA 6969, was waiting for the gate to be opened when assailants armed with pistols circled the car.

"The accused persons pointed at the complainant's head ordering him to shift from the drivers' seat and he complied.

"One of the accused persons took charge of the vehicle while the other accused person blindfolded the complainant, tied his hands and pushed the complainant to the back seat," police said.

"The accused person drove off at high speed and later dumped the complainant at an unknown location along Mutoko road."

Mashasha managed to free himself and was assisted by a passerby who gave him a phone to call Mupfumira. The matter was later reported to police.