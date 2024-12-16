Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Senator Prisca Mupfumira's Driver Kidnapped, Isuzu Double Cab Carjacked

16 December 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

MASHONALAND West Senator and former Cabinet minister, Prisca Mupfumira's driver was last week kidnapped at gunpoint and dispossessed of a double-cab vehicle he was driving while on an errand.

The incident occurred in Harare's Avondale West at around 7am December 11, 2024, after the top Zanu PF official sent her driver Edmore Mashasha to collect church uniforms from tailors at an address on Ascot Road.

The Isuzu is valued at US$70,000 and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Vehicle Theft Squad is hunting down the suspects.

Mashasha, who was driving a royal blue Isuzu double cab, registration AGA 6969, was waiting for the gate to be opened when assailants armed with pistols circled the car.

"The accused persons pointed at the complainant's head ordering him to shift from the drivers' seat and he complied.

"One of the accused persons took charge of the vehicle while the other accused person blindfolded the complainant, tied his hands and pushed the complainant to the back seat," police said.

"The accused person drove off at high speed and later dumped the complainant at an unknown location along Mutoko road."

Mashasha managed to free himself and was assisted by a passerby who gave him a phone to call Mupfumira. The matter was later reported to police.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.