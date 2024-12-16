Sudan: Minnawi Calls for Unity and Rejection of Tribalism and Regionalism

Port-Sudan — The Governor of Darfur Region, Minni Arko Minnawi, has stressed the importance of unity and rejecting tribalism and regionalism, and for everyone's concern to be a Sudan that accommodates everyone.

Addressing at Rabwa Hotel in Port-Sudan the comprehensive meeting of Darfur region activities under the slogan (Unity of the National Front), Minnawi said that there are some who call for division between the components of society by planting discord in the midst of society, pointing to a number of groups that contributed to planting injustice, indicating that they are against anyone who calls for such negative things that affect society.

Minnawi pointed out that development and stability are important for the development of the self and local communities, stating that the war has many agendas behind it, the most important of which are the state's resources, and that mobilization is important for the stability of Sudan.

He affirmed the readiness to exert utmost efforts for the unity of Sudan, criticizing the negative roles played by some governments of neighboring countries.

He stressed that the people of Darfur are not all militias and not all of them are mot supporters of the Coordination of Civil Democratic Forces, but rather most of the people of Darfur support the Armed Forces and other regular forces in the war of dignity to preserve the unity of Sudan against aggression and external targeting by Sudanese hands.

He said that those behind the idea of a government in exile are only seeking power, even at the expense of the simple Sudanese citizen.