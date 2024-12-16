Kenya: Police in Kisii Seek 4 Suspects Who Escaped Custody

16 December 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — Police in Kisii are looking for four suspects who escaped after breaking their cell door.

According to a police report, they also reportedly assaulted an officer on guard before fleeing.

They are now calling on anyone with information on the escapees to contact the nearest police station.

"The report office personnel together with Leah Temko the cell sentry personnel through a phone call to the OCS that 4 prisoners who were in the cells had broken the door of the cells and one of them hit him with a wooden frame from the door on his forehead before they escaped," the report stated.

The four prisoners were being held for various offenses including assault and being in possession of bhang.

NPS stated that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has already commenced search to pursue them urging the public to provide any information that could help with their re-arrest.

