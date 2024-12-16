Uganda: More Arrested As Police Rue Mob Action Over Death of Kyambogo University It Personnel

Police have said they have made more arrests as investigations into the death of an IT personnel at Kyambogo University in Namugongo near the martyrs shrine continue.

Jacob Akansasira, 40 was killed by unknown people last week by unknown persons.

A number of commentators have since concluded that Akansasira was killed by robbers.

Speaking on Monday, police spokesperson, Kituuma Rusoke said two more arrests had been made over the death of the IT personnel, noting that the number of suspects currently in their custody is four.

Rue mob action

Whereas a number of people, including close friends had blamed Akansasira's death on an attack by robbers, the police spokesperson said preliminary investigations indicate the IT personnel was lynched by an angry mob.

Rusoke explained that he deceased had spent a night in Kyebando with his family but was lynched from Namugongo, near the martyrs shrine.

"Preliminary investigations show he could have strayed in those areas(Namugongo) and the population that landed on him didn't do at least minimum due diligence and ended up lynching him suspecting him to be robber. Our biggest suspicion is that he could have gone for a drinking spree," Kituuma said.

He however warned members of the public against mob action that he said has cost lives of innocent Ugandans.

The police spokesperson advised the public on handling such case.

"There is a person who lands into your hands and you think is a criminal when in the actual sense he is not. It is very easy to tell one is just not of sound mind and not a criminal as thought. You can check this by trying to talk to them but also observing their behaviour."

"This habit of lynching suspected criminals is not good since we lose innocent persons. Give a person an opportunity to explain themselves. Killing them is wrong. Mob action denies police an opportunity to connect to other participants in the crime. Even if someone is got in an offence surrender him so we can use him to get others."

Kituuma said Jacob Akansasira, the IT personnel at Kyambogo University was lost under similar circumstances of recklessness of society.