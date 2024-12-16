Uganda: Maj Gen Nabasa Urges Continued Focus On Karamoja Peace Efforts

The Commander of the 3 Infantry Division of the UPDF, Maj Gen Don Nabasa, has called on military commanders to intensify efforts to consolidate peace in the Karamoja sub-region as part of the ongoing disarmament operation.

Speaking at the handover of leadership roles at Moroto Army Barracks, Maj Gen Nabasa stressed the importance of building on the security gains made so far.

"The Karamoja sub-region is now relatively calm. I urge you to maintain focus and build on our achievements during this consolidation phase," he said.

He commended the joint security forces for their hard work in restoring peace to the region, noting that the positive feedback from the community reflects their success.

"You must work with local leadership and the people as our best allies to strengthen strategic relationships and achieve success," he added, emphasising the importance of continued collaboration with local leaders to secure lasting peace and foster socio-economic development.

Maj Gen Nabasa also highlighted the selection of the new commanders, noting their experience, dedication, and leadership qualities, which align with the expectations of the appointing authority.

Brig Gen Wilberforce Sserunkuma, Deputy Division Commander, praised the resilience of the joint forces in maintaining security and responding to disasters, such as the recent landslide in Bulambuli.

He encouraged commanders to mentor their subordinates and prepare them for future leadership roles.

On behalf of the newly appointed officers, Lt Col Fred Eribankya Wemba (2 Usalama Brigade Commander) expressed his gratitude to the UPDF leadership for entrusting them with these important responsibilities and vowed to carry out their duties with professionalism and dedication.

Other newly appointed officers include Lt Col Hussein Katamba (BOTO 1 Usalama Brigade), Lt Col Habibu Noah Leriga (BOTO 2 Usalama Brigade), Maj Wilson Otage (Commanding Officer, X-RAY Battalion), and Capt William Masaba (Commanding Officer, Uniform Battalion).

The ceremony, attended by senior UPDF officials, including Brigade Commanders and Commanding Officers, underscored the military's commitment to leadership continuity and lasting peace in Karamoja.