South Africa: ANC's Dilemma - Leadership Crisis Deepens As MK Party Threatens KZN Coalition Stability

The current ANC KZN leadership has been described as 'the weakest ever' but the party's national leaders have postponed a decision on whether to disband it.

The sword of Democles is hanging over the six-month old KZN government of provincial unity - made up of the IFP, ANC, DA and the NFP as the MK Party continues circling around other KZN rival parties' members, promising carrots and chocolates to those that can help it collapse this government.

About two months ago, the MK party appointed former ANC KZN premier Willies Mchunu as its KZN leader and tasked him with getting the party - which won 45% of the provincial vote - to govern the province.

The current four-party KZN government, led by Premier Thami Ntuli, has a majority of one seat in the 80-seat legislature. If any of the partners pull out, the government will fall.

Floyd Shiivambu, MK party general secretary, this week alluded to top-level secret talks under way to topple the KZN government and replace it with an MK party-led one.

"We are talking with several parties with a view of forming a government in KZN," Shivambu told journalists, adding that they expected the results of these talks to bear fruit within the next few days or weeks....