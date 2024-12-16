Kenya: Ruto Assures Taifa Care On Course to Ensure All Kenyans Get Quality and Affordable Health Care

Nairobi — President William Ruto says Taifa Care is surmounting technological and operational challenges to ensure that all Kenyans, regardless of status or means, can access quality and affordable health care.

Speaking at the 11th National and County Governments Coordinating Summit held at State House, the President acknowledged the difficulties faced in transitioning to the Social Health Insurance Fund and the Social Health Authority but assured the nation that significant progress has been made.

"The scale, boldness, and ambition of Taifa Care are unprecedented, and we are confident that the challenges that initially arose as part of this program have now been overcome," President Ruto stated.

The President highlighted that Taifa Care represents a critical step towards achieving a functional and inclusive healthcare system that guarantees universal healthcare as a fundamental entitlement for all Kenyans.

Addressing the shift in public perception, President Ruto noted the progress made in implementing Taifa Care, pointing out that the initiative is gaining acceptance across the country.

"I can see progress; the naysayers are becoming fewer. Just a few weeks ago, the media claimed that the new healthcare system would not work. Now they acknowledge it is working, though some argue it is creating two categories of Kenyans," he remarked.

The President dismissed these concerns, emphasizing that the program is designed to benefit all citizens equally.

He assured skeptics that the system is operational and effective and that his government is working closely with county governors to ensure its successful rollout nationwide.

Ruto emphasized that universal health care has been a long-standing goal for Kenya, championed by previous administrations.

"Universal health care was part of the NARC government's plan and of the Jubilee administration plan. I am persuaded beyond doubt that these two successive governments believed in this program and wanted it implemented," he said. "It just so happens that fate has entrusted my government with the responsibility to deliver on this promise, and I assure Kenyans that it will be done successfully."

The President reiterated his government's commitment to ensuring that Taifa Care serves all Kenyans, irrespective of social or economic standing.

"We are willing to demonstrate to any doubters that this system is working and working for everyone," he said, underscoring his administration's determination to make universal health coverage a reality.

The journey to establish SHIF and SHA under the Taifa Care program has been fraught with public backlash and skepticism.

When the initiative was first announced, critics expressed concerns over its feasibility, inclusivity, and financial burden on low-income households.

Many argued that the proposed mandatory contributions for health insurance would disproportionately affect economically disadvantaged citizens. Additionally, there were apprehensions about corruption, mismanagement of funds, and the government's ability to implement such a comprehensive system effectively.

President Ruto's assurances and the growing public acceptance of the program signal a turning point in Kenya's healthcare journey, marking the beginning of a new era where healthcare is a right and not a privilege.

