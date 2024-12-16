Africa: 'It Takes a Village to Attain a Smoke-Free Future': New PMI Vice President for External Affairs Shares Vision for Africa

The fight against smoking-related diseases is evolving, and Philip Morris International (PMI) is at the forefront of this transformation with its bold vision for a smoke-free future. In a region as diverse and dynamic as Africa, achieving this ambitious goal requires more than just innovative products, it demands collaboration, dialogue, and a commitment to addressing unique local challenges.

As the new Vice President External Affairs for South & Southeast Asia, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and the Middle East & Africa Region, Andrea Gontkovičová, is projecting a course to shape a smoke-free future on the continent. With a focus on harm reduction, scientific innovation, and inclusive engagement with stakeholders, she is determined to ensure that Africa plays a pivotal role in realizing this vision.

In an exclusive interview during PMI's TECHNOVATION event held in Abu Dhabi on December 11, she shares her roadmap for making a smoke-free future in Africa, emphasizing the importance of partnerships, regulation, and science in driving sustainable change.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that around 80% of the world's 1.3 billion tobacco users live in low- and middle-income countries. While a smoke-free future is attainable, this vision cannot be fully realized unless Africa and other LMICs are actively involved in the transition.

Driving transformation is never easy, especially when it comes to shifting the way people think about and use nicotine. In her previous roles, VP Andrea Gontkovičová played a key role in transforming PMI's business in Central Europe, shifting focus from combustible cigarettes to smoke-free products. She believes that no one should be left behind in the smoke-free revolution and reaffirmed the company's commitment to a smoke free future for all.

With Africa poised to play a pivotal role in PMI's ambitious vision of a smoke-free future, her approach focuses on collaboration, innovation, and a deep understanding of the unique social and economic dynamics of the continent.

"Africa is growing in terms of population and economic power," she explains, "and it is also a society where combustible tobacco has been regularized as an industry. This makes it a critical region for PMI's smoke-free future." PMI's goal is clear: to replace traditional cigarettes with scientifically proven, less harmful alternatives. These alternatives, while not risk-free, represent a better choice for those who continue to use nicotine.

The mission, however, goes beyond providing better products, it requires a collective effort. "What we learned is that even if we have a product that is scientifically proven less harmful and liked by consumers, it takes a village to make a smoke-free future possible," she says. For her, the "village" includes not just consumers but also regulators, scientists, journalists, and even lifestyle influencers.

"We need more stakeholders involved, including journalists who play a very important role. That's why I came to this region, to build on the experience from Europe and ensure all nicotine users have access to better choices", she said.

With a commitment to driving the transition toward a smoke-free future also in Africa, she believes collaboration across all sectors is key.

Collaboration lies at the heart of her vision. "We need to talk, we need to align," she emphasizes. "We believe the science is clear, innovation and technology are enabling this transition, and we need a united effort from those creating the regulatory frameworks to the people using the products."

Engaging Africa's Unique Challenges

One of the biggest hurdles in achieving a smoke-free future is the disparity in access to alternatives. PMI's commitment is to ensure that no region is left behind. "In our vision, we aim to provide scientifically proven, better alternatives to all regions, regardless of a country's economic status or a consumer's ability to afford them. Africa is a vast continent with more than one billion people, and we want to bring the best of what we offer to this region," she says.

Achieving this requires careful attention to how PMI enters the market and engages with stakeholders. "We are quite determined to enter the market in a way that is appropriate for products containing nicotine. While these products are not risk-free, they are better alternatives. Even so, we want to see them properly regulated, and taxation must also come into the picture," she explains.

The need to address regulatory challenges remains a priority. Regulation is a key focus area for PMI's strategy in Africa. As she notes, "One of the biggest challenges is regulation. We aim to address all these challenges by providing the right product for the different types of consumers."

Combustion, Not Nicotine, as the Key Problem

A cornerstone of PMI's harm reduction strategy is its focus on the dangers of combustion in traditional cigarettes. "Even though nicotine is the addictive component, it is combustion that causes diseases and tobacco-related mortality," she explains. "These are the facts we use when engaging with regulators."

PMI's openness about nicotine's addictive properties sets it apart. "We are very open about the fact that nicotine is addictive," she says. "We are also very firm in stating that nicotine is not the primary cause of smoking-related diseases. That is combustion when toxic elements are created, leading to illness. While it's not risk-free, it's a better choice for reducing harm and achieving better public health outcomes."

Building Bridges Through Engagement

For Gontkovičová, transparency and open dialogue are fundamental and her approach centers on open dialogue with various stakeholders. "We are so ready to engage with everybody. We engage constructively in a very transparent manner and in a very proper manner," she asserts. This includes working closely with government regulators, such as Ministries of Health, Industry, and Agriculture, as well as with the media, scientists and medical experts.

By leveraging science, innovation, and partnerships, she believes that Africa can lead the way in transforming nicotine consumption. "We believe we have a very good story to share," she says. "And with the right partnerships and the right regulatory frameworks, we can make a real difference in reducing harm and creating a healthier future for millions of people."

The message is clear: collaboration and science-driven innovation are the pathways to meaningful transformation.

PMI's smoke-free innovations have already made a significant impact across more than 90 markets globally, highlighting the company's progress. The company aims to transform its business, with over two-thirds of its total net revenues coming from smoke-free products by year 2030.