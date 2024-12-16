Zimbabwe: Harare - Where to Titillate the Taste-Buds

Gastronomes in Harare and its surroundings are thriving, thanks to the surge of top eateries offering both indigenous and international cuisines.

It is no doubt that foodies are revelling in this culinary renaissance, that is hard to ignore, judging by an avalanche of eateries that are now available in the capital and its environs.

Research by The Herald on Saturday Lifestyle has shown that food plays a significant role in many facets of people's lives.

Experts affirm that food is crucial for promoting cultural identity and heritage.

Additionally, sharing meals fosters social interactions, strengthens bonds, and builds relationships.

Locally, the growing demand for food raises questions about why this trend has captivated locals.

This culinary boom occurs even as some individuals express concerns about financial constraints, particularly in urban areas.

Despite these worries, many still allocate funds for food, drinks, and entertainment.

The emergence of these eateries is evident in both the affluent and southern suburbs of Harare.

Indian, Chinese, and Mediterranean (Italian) restaurants are sprouting up everywhere.

Food enthusiasts are clearly revelling in this new wave that has taken the capital city by storm.

This trend has also extended to other cities and towns, although Harare retains a distinct advantage.

Last month, Harare's Peech Boutique Hotel hosted a three-day food fair celebrating Italy's rich culinary heritage.

The event, organised by the Italian Embassy in Zimbabwe, was meant to promote the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet.

It attracted policy-makers, chefs, and food lovers, all eager to indulge in Italian cuisine.

Notably, the Mediterranean diet is recognised as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.

Outside the food fair, Harare now boasts of cuisines from various parts of the world with Chinese, Indian, Italian, French and American dishes now available from eateries dotted across.

While Chinese cuisine is largely dominant, Mediterranean and American dishes are slowly coming up, with foodies revelling on the development, saying that widening options is good for the palate.

The recent addition is the arrival of Salt Restaurant in Harare in the last few months.

Situated in Borrowdale, the restaurant is proving to be popular for high end diners by offering casual dining, while retaining the original warm welcome and ability to serve great food.

Originally a food truck that launched in 2014 at Kite Beach in Dubai, Salt was founded by Amal Al Marri, an Emirati designer, and Deem Al Bassam, a Saudi food entrepreneur.

Since then, it has expanded to other locations in Dubai, including Mushrif Central Park in Abu Dhabi and Ajman promenade.

Now, Harare boasts its own Salt Restaurant, serving similar dishes to those found in Dubai.

Food lovers who frequent this eatery during shopping trips and holidays are thrilled to reconnect with familiar flavours.

Additionally, fast food options like Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) are now accessible to residents in Kuwadzana and Mbare, bringing international flavours to their doorsteps.

One informal trader in Kuwadzana attributed the demand for food to disposable incomes.

"Most of the people buying these cuisines are from the informal sectors where they handle large sums of cash," he explained.

"People have money to spend, and many buyers here are not formally employed.

"These service providers are capitalising on our spending habits," said Thudza, an informal trader from Kuwadzana Extension. Young entrepreneurs and socialites are also joining this culinary wave by promoting Zimbabwean cuisine.

One notable figure is Terence Maposa, who runs KwaTerry in Mhondoro, about 150 km from Harare.

Since 2016, he has been offering African delicacies that attract diners from Harare and beyond.

Maposa has successfully identified his market, focusing on the demand for traditional African cuisines.

Reflecting on the increasing interest in his offerings, he noted, "People are becoming more health-conscious, moving away from fast food and GMOs, and returning to traditional cuisines free from chemicals."

He believes that KwaTerry's rural location allows diners to connect with their roots while enjoying authentic food.

"Our organic dishes, made without spices, also contribute to our appeal."

Socialite and culinary expert Feli Nandi, who also specialises in African delicacies in Harare, viewed the proliferation of eateries as great news for food lovers.

"The demand for food will always be high as long as people are present," she stated.

"I have chosen to focus on traditional cuisine because people now appreciate the value of African dishes.

"It's gratifying to see that people have embraced my offerings, but I remain focused on improving."

Having gained fame after leaving the Mhodzi Tribe, Nandi acknowledged that her popularity had contributed to her success.

"Most of my clients at KwaFeli Nandi are friends and fans, including diplomats who appreciate our marketing efforts. We cater to both bookings and walk-ins, ensuring everyone feels welcome."

To stand out in a competitive market, Nandi has her approach to handling competition. "I am not worried about competition; there are many who crave good food. The demand for food will always be high, and we must maintain our standards," she explained.

Kariuki Gachuhi, a seasoned chef and hospitality expert who runs Cultures Village in Hillside, Harare, also emphasised that diners appreciate their right to choose.

"While many prefer organic cuisine, we are happy to cater to those tastes," he said.

Gachuhi, who has been in the industry for over 30 years, sources most of his ingredients from local farms, ensuring freshness in his traditional dishes.

"This commitment to quality has increased demand for our culinary options, particularly as people prioritize health."

Economist and academic Vincent Ruzvezve pointed out that the informal sector is driving the popularity of fast food and the proliferation of food outlets.

"Current economic indicators may not reflect the reality on the ground. A visit to any location outside Harare's city centre reveals significant investment in food outlets like Chicken Inn, Chicken Slice, and KFC.

Service stations are also proliferating, catering to the consumption habits of Zimbabweans," he noted.

Ruzvezve explained that rural-urban migration contributes to population growth in many towns, leading to increased demand for dining options.

"Modern life has shifted consumer preferences, creating a desire for quick-service meals, especially among the younger generation.

"Dining at established food outlets also confers a certain social status compared to purchasing from informal vendors."

However, there is also a rising demand for street food, particularly fries at local spots where vendors often face scrutiny from municipal authorities.

Despite health risks, many in these areas continue to indulge in such offerings without concern for their well-being.

In a nutshell, food enthusiasts across various socio-economic backgrounds are engaged in the bustling food scene of Harare and its environs.

The proliferation of eateries reflects not only changing tastes but also a complex interplay of cultural, economic, and social factors that continue to shape the culinary landscape of the city.