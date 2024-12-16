Zimbabwe: Cheerleading Organisation Launched

Cheerleading and dance have been an integral part of sport for many years, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Kirsty Coventry said this while launching a cheerleading company, Wing Girls Cheerleaders Association, in Harare recently

In a speech read on her behalf by the ministry's acting chief director, Dr Euginia Chidhakwa, she said cheerleaders bring energy, enthusiasm, and entertainment to the games we love to watch and play.

"It is both an honour and a privilege to stand before you today as the guest of honour at this exciting launching ceremony for the Wing Girls Cheerleaders Association," said Minister Coventry.

"Today marks not just an event, but the beginning of a vibrant community dedicated to empowerment, spirit, and joy through the art of cheer dancing and cheerleading.

"Cheerleading is more than just a performance; it is a celebration of teamwork, discipline, and positivity.

"It complements athletic events and inspires audiences with its dynamic energy and enthusiasm. But, beyond the cheers and the routines, it teaches invaluable life skills such as leadership, resilience, and camaraderie.

"And today, I am proud to say that the Wing Girls Cheerleaders will be taking this tradition to a whole new level," she said.

"The Government through the Ministry of Sport Recreation, Arts and Culture, will continue to promote the development of sport and recreation in the country guided by the strategies and programs enshrined in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) coupled with Vision 2030 and the mantra 'Leaving no one and no place behind'.

"Government views Wing Girls Cheerleaders as a group of sisters, a community, a family, a place where young women can come together, support each other, and push each other to be the best versions of themselves.

"It is a place where they can showcase their skills, their passion, and their creativity.

"But what sets the Wing Girls Cheerleaders apart is not just their talent and skills.

It is their commitment to empowerment, inclusion, and diversity," said Minister Coventry.

"I challenge you to spread the word about their work, to attend their performances, and to cheer them on every step of the way."

Wing Girls Cheerleaders director Lee Anne Bernard said the association is committed to developing skills and traits that will promote success that goes beyond the classroom.

"We are committed to building character through personal integrity, work ethic, accountability, and teamwork.

"This is an important facet in sport etiquette which has co-existed with various sport disciplines," said Bernard.