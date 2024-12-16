Zimbabwe: Behind Billiat's Redemption Tale

When Khama Billiat made a sensational return home in March, he divided opinion and even faced massive social media backlash.

The diminutive forward, whom many had written off, caught his followers by surprise when he made his way back home after 13-years in an attempt to reboot his career.

His decision to join Castle Lager Premiership minnows Yadah even made things worse, fuelling brutal debates. However, amid all the uproar, there is a man who stood by Billiat and took the brunt of the brutality that came his way.

Godfrey "Vokal" Bakasa is the man behind the brand Billiat and also plays a pivotal role in the player's decision-making. He barely misses any of the star's matches and is often spotted with Kim, Billiat's daughter.

A known artists' manager, Bakasa in his "former life", managed musicians Seh Calaz, Stunner, Tocky Vibes, Gary Tight and Poptain.

He later transformed into a talent manager and diversified before becoming Billiat's manager late in 2019.

Despite Billiat being an already established brand that probably needed an experienced manager, he went for Vokal, his childhood friend.

"Us being friends for a long time, he knew my capabilities hence his decision," Bakasa said.

"I had my fears, but part of me wanted to learn and grow so I took the job."

Managing the Warriors forward has not been easy. Bakasa has faced onslaught from fans and pundits alike who feel that Billiat's handler was supposed to an older and reputable name.

However, when the former Kaizer Chiefs man engaged Vokal, he made him aware of what managing his brand meant.

"He told me to anticipate such things so when most of it came, I was not surprised," he said.

"It is always difficult sometimes but he (Billiat) believes I am the right person for the job."

Bakasa was instrumental in Khama's move back home. He revealed that the Yadah deal came last minute, forcing them to snub several other offers from South African and Zimbabwean clubs.

Amongst those scrambling for Billiat's signature where Dynamos who had already done the negotiations and drafted his contract.

Manica Diamonds were also in the race.

"We sat down and decided which team would be good for him, where there would be less pressure, but offering him room to perform and rediscover himself," revealed Bakasa.

"Yadah, we felt was the right place and had the perfect environment and facilities.

"Initially I thought Yadah were overzealous, but after phone calls and assurances from the club executive and their main sponsor Scott Sakupwanya, they came through."

However, the manager had his fears about the deal. He was sceptical that if Billiat then failed to return to full fitness in time, the club would review their commitment mid-season.

"I did not want him to have a lot of pressure because it would negatively impact on his healing," he added.

"Interestingly, fitness trainer Yadah technical team had it under control.

"Reflecting on his journey, I now firmly believe that Billiat is genuinely talented and has the mental strength to overcome any obstacles."

For a Billiat who was previously famous for a wayward lifestyle, Bakasa has undeniably whipped him into line.

Candidness and maintaining a professional relationship, said the manager, has brought positive change to the star.

"We are more like brothers now, so when one is out of line, we are frank enough to confront each in honest conversations," Bakasa said.

His most memorable moments while managing Billiat came in 2024.

Watching the football fans and players from across teams shower the player with love is something he never imagined.

And being named the Premier Soccer League's Fans Choice Player of the Year and Soccer Star of the Year Second Runner-up recently meant everything to Bakasa.

"This was not part of our script but definitely God's . . . it reflected that from those seven months of inactivity, coming home was a perfect decision," he said.

"He worked hard to be counted amongst the best in the league against so much raw talent, I pray that the coming years bring similar joy.

He also recalls watching Billiat power Kaizer Chiefs to the finals of the African Champions League in 2021.

Despite the joy of watching his player in that crucial match, Chiefs fell 3-0 in a heartbreak encounter.

"My lowest was when they failed to win the league on their season's last game, against Baroka.

"Billiat scored but they were equalised in the dying moments, losing the league title to Mamelodi Sundowns."

With his contract with Yadah coming to an end on December 31, there is speculation that the gift forward is heading for newly-promoted Scottland.