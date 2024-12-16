Zimbabwe: 12 Errant Bottle Stores Fined

Harare City Council has fined 12 errant bottle store operators in the central business district (CBD) a total of US$3 600 for violating operating hours.

Each of the 12 liquor stores was slapped with a US$300 fine after municipal officers caught them operating beyond the stipulated 8 pm closing time.

The blitz came in response to widespread complaints from residents, who have grown tired of bottle stores in the CBD flouting their licenses and operating until midnight. It is estimated that there are at least 30 bottle stores around the Harare CBD area and the majority of them are unlicensed outlets.

Harare City spokesperson Mr Stanley Gama said the blitz will continue until sanity is restored in the City.

"Due to concerns raised by residents, the City of Harare unleashed a blitz yesterday evening where at least 12 bottle stores were fined US$300 each for opening beyond 8pm. We will not tolerate lawlessness- bottle store owners must respect both the country's laws and the City by-laws."

Mr Gama said council would revoke licenses for all errant bottle stores.

"They are slowly turning the city centre into a jungle and we will not allow that to happen. We issued them with tickets for opening beyond their 8 pm time. Now we will move to revoke their business licences if they don't comply fully with the laws. All I can say for now is that their honeymoon is over. Some of them we are investigating how they were issued with their trading licenses. We have listened to residents' complaints about the proliferation of bottle stores in the city, some operating illegally and we will stop this," said Mr Gama.

According to the law, liquor licences for bottle stores say such outlets may operate any day between 8 am and 8 pm.

According to the Liquor Act, a bottle liquor licence shall authorise the sale of liquor on the licensed premises on such days and at such times as may be prescribed, for consumption off-- (a) the licensed premises; and (b) any premises or place occupied or controlled by the licensee which are adjoining or near the licensed premises.

The Act also empowers the police to seize all the alcohol in the bottle stores whose owners would be flouting the laws of the country.

However, the mushrooming of liquor stores has largely been attributed to low barriers to entry into the sector on account of low capital requirements and licensing fees.