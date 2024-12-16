Zimbabwe: Football Integrity Should Be Restored, Protected

Aspiring ZIFA executive committee member Desmund Ali has called for the restoration of integrity and professionalism in football to win back the corporate world.

Ali, who is owner of ZIFA Harare Province Division Two side Ali Sundowns, has been in the football trenches for the past two decades and he believes the lack of proper structures in the game has ruined progress.

He was speaking after submitting his documents to contest for a ZIFA executive committee member post at the association's eagerly-awaited elections set for next month.

"We need to protect the integrity of football. I think we need to go back to basics like we used to do back in the day. That's my call. I think we need to bring certain levels of professionalism in football," he said.

Ali emphasised that with better marketing strategies, the Zimbabwe football brand could be enhanced.

He said whoever gets elected should consider governance issues.

"We need, ultimately, to demonstrate professionalism because we will never attract any corporates when we don't have a good product. If we produce good football, corporates will come in.

"But when we have a lousy product and most of the time people know the executives more than the football players, then there's a problem. So, we need to correct that," he told Zimpapers Sports Hub.

"We just need to go back to basics and try to bring the corporates back. You know, at one time, we had four cup tournaments - Rothmans Shield, Chibuku Trophy, BAT Rose Bowl, Castle Cup and the Natbrew FA Cup.

"There's need to bring FA Cup back, in particular. We need the inclusivity and all the excitement where Dynamos will play against Ali Sundowns in Division 2 or any team in Division 4. You know what I'm saying? And then, here and there, you can shock results.

"We need to bring our fans back to the stadiums.

"One of the things that we have to be very clear on is that our biggest competition right now is English Premier League because they've got a better product. We have to enhance our product as well by looking beyond just the 90 minutes of football."

A banker by profession, Ali has worked in marketing, finance and football development.

He has brokered sponsorship deals for the PSL Super 8 tournament as well as for topflight teams that include Dynamos, Highlanders, Chapungu, Flame Lily and Black Mambas and during his association with BancABC.

According to sources at ZIFA, Ali will compete with over 20 candidates for the ZIFA Board member position.

Among those interested include former Dynamos vice chairman Vincent Chawonza, Northern Region secretary Sweeney Mushonga, former Gunners owner Cuthbert Chitima and football development coach Bheki Nyoni.

Chicken Inn secretary, Tavengwa Hara, Chegutu Pirates chairman Admore Chivero, Andrew Tapela, Walter Musanhu, Lewis Muzhara and Black Rhinos chairman Edward Mutukwa also filed their papers.

The others, according to our sources are Harlington Shereni, Alois Bunjira, Ben Gwarada, Beaular Musara, Tafadzwa Benza, Tinashe Malunga, Masimba Chihohwa, Morgen Dube, Davison Muchena and Xolisani Gwesela.

The list is set to undergo a vetting process, and the successful candidates will be announced on December 23.

Only six will be elected board members, along with the president and two vice presidents when the elections are held on January 25.

"It's unfortunate the officials are elected in blocks. People are elected as a group and from that group they will start looking around who is good in finance, development and so on," said Ali.

"We might not get the best possible candidates for the specific positions.

"Ideally, I think we should elect people based on their competences, what policies are you selling rather than whose camp do you belong.

"That way I think we can get the best but football being football, it is even a struggle to get nominations no matter how good your propositions are.

"So, we need to get it right from the bottom to the top. Let's make people accountable for their votes."

He hopes his experience in football development stands him in good stead.

Apart from talent identification and sponsoring Ali Sundowns, he is also a member of the COSAFA technical team for youth and technical development.

"I've served football for a long time. And I think I need to add value. We need to look at the area zone first, district, province and then we look at the region.

"Yes, we have to re-look at all those structures because we are not getting our structures right. I mean, if you look at our under-17s, who were in South Africa for the COSAFA tournament. The way we have assembled them, we were not ready.

"Whilst we might have won a game or two, it catches up with us eventually. It's not sustainable, you know. Ideally, we should have an age-group team at district level.

"Then from that, that district, we select a provincial team and then go regional and national.

"I really believe I'll bring value in terms of the marketing of it and in terms of development. I'm already in development for my juniors as well. So, my strength is marketing, development and finance," he said.