Zimbabwe: Zhombe Transformative Agenda Gains Massive Traction

President Mnangagwa's resonant declaration, "Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo" (A nation is built by its own people), reverberates powerfully throughout Zhombe rural, inspiring a wave of collective action.

United by this clarion call, the people of Zhombe, in Midlands, are weaving a tapestry of transformation, pooling their resources to breathe new life into schools and spearheading innovative projects that radiate benefit across the entire region.

This spirited endeavour is not merely an act of development--it is a symphony of progress, reshaping the very essence and visage of Zhombe with every collaborative effort, brick by brick, dream by dream.

With communities having embraced the Zhombe Ekhaya Development Association's (Zeda) vision--hailed as a game-changer--it has sparked a movement brimming with potential to transform Zhombe's economic and social panorama.

Zeda is a community-driven initiative aimed at fostering development in Zhombe, guided by the principle of "a nation is built by its people."

It seeks to empower the local community by focusing on key areas such as education, infrastructure, and economic and social development.

For an area steeped in natural wealth, with gold mines scattered across its landscape, harnessing these resources for development is no longer a distant dream but an imminent reality.

Inspired by President Mnangagwa's call to action, Zeda chairperson Mlindelwa Mancitshana reflects on the newfound determination of Zhombe's people, saying, "We saw a lot of potential among ourselves. We realised that we have so many people who were raised in Zhombe, yet our place looked so poor, while our children are presentable and impactful all over the world."

This awakening has spurred a renaissance of self-reliance and innovation.

"After listening to the President's intonation that 'Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo,' we decided to connect using today's technology, put all our differences aside, and sit at a round table to find ways to address the challenges facing our schools," Mancitshana explains.

"Remember, these schools raised us to be who we are today--it felt unfair to ignore them in their state."

What began as an idea has blossomed into a formidable force for development giving impetus to the National Development Strategy 1(NDS1), which is very clear on the significance of rural advancement, and this is being transmuted into practical action.

The first of its kind in Zhombe, the Zeda initiative has gained massive traction, uniting Zhombe's people in a collective vision of progress.

Through a network of Old Students Associations (OSAs), Zeda has woven a fabric of solutions tailored to the needs of individual schools. Each school's alumni group tackles smaller issues such as repairing broken windows, providing furniture, or equipping students with uniforms and sports gear.

Beyond these localised efforts, Zeda itself addresses large-scale challenges that individual OSAs cannot handle alone.

On a rotational basis, the association has undertaken transformative projects such as roofing damaged classroom blocks, building science laboratories, drilling boreholes, and installing solar power systems--initiatives that breathe life into schools and communities alike.

"Each month, Zeda assists one school to solve a major problem," Mancitshana says. "At the same time, other small projects are taking place at various schools through their individual OSAs."

Zeda's reach has grown exponentially, with 30 Old Students Associations from both primary and secondary schools now affiliated with the organisation.

These groups, unified by a shared purpose, have become the lifeblood of Zhombe's transformation.

"We are still marching on as Zeda to assist other schools in forming their own OSAs and joining the movement," Mancitshana adds.

The response has been overwhelming, a testament to the power of collective action when fuelled by vision and purpose. Local authorities, school headmasters, and traditional leaders have rallied behind the initiative, lending their voices and guidance to ensure its success.

Chief Gwesela, a prominent traditional leader, describes Zeda as a "vital catalyst to propel development"--a force that unites communities under the banner of progress while preserving the cultural essence of Ubuntu/Hunhu.

The ripples of Zeda's impact extend beyond education. As the association grows, it envisions tackling broader challenges such as clinics, hospitals, road networks, and vocational colleges--facilities that will redefine Zhombe's socio-economic landscape.

Growth points like Zhombe Joel, Zororo, Empress, and Malamulela are poised for upliftment, with Zeda determined to consult widely and carry everyone along on this transformative journey.

"We all play an equal part in raising funds for these projects," Mancitshana says, emphasising the importance of inclusivity and shared ownership in decision-making.

Already, schools like Gwesela Bhalimasvosve Primary, Ntabeni Primary, Gwenzimkhulu Primary, and Commoner Primary have reaped the benefits of Zeda's efforts, receiving roofing sheets, boreholes, and building materials.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Santa Maria Primary School has embarked on a solar power system project, a beacon of hope for modernised learning in rural areas. Chiefs in the area have embraced Zeda wholeheartedly, recognising it as a solution to many of the challenges their people face.

Chief Gwesela underscores the initiative's importance, calling it "a game-changer and a welcome development showing tremendous potential to change the face of Zhombe."

"It is not political," he emphasises. "It is a mechanism to drive the development agenda of the people of Zhombe, in line with President Mnangagwa's vision of a better country. As chiefs, we are happy because it unites and develops our communities. Our role is to give guidance and promote development within the confines of traditional leadership, preserving our culture."

Zeda's story is one of hope, resilience, and the power of unity. It is a living testament to the idea that "when people come together, mountains can move, and dreams can take flight."

As Zhombe's sons and daughters rally behind this noble cause, their collective efforts are crafting a legacy that will endure for generations, proving that a nation, indeed, is built by its own people.

"The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams," and for Zhombe, the future has never been this brighter.