Zimbabwe: Mabelreign Girls High Dominates Arts Festival

The city of Harare was alive with excitement as students from across the region gathered at Prince Edward School for a spectacular two-day musical gala on December 2-3.

This highly anticipated event brought together an array of talented young performers, showcasing their skills in music, dance, visual art, public speaking, and modeling.

With the stage set for creativity and expression, the gala promised unforgettable moments and fierce competition among the city's brightest stars.

Students impressed judges and audiences alike with their skills and creativity, fostering a sense of community and camaraderie.

The atmosphere was electric, with students, parents, and teachers uniting to support the young performers.

Organiser eagerly anticipate next year's event, celebrating the city's young talent.

Mabelreign Girls High did not disappoint, outshining their rivals across nearly all genres. Competing against schools like Prince Edward, Seke 1 and 2, Lisedi, and Ellis Robins, Mabelreign demonstrated exceptional talent.

Mr. Jaji from the Harare Metropolitan Province remarked, "The level of talent displayed is truly inspiring."

The Seke 2 Dance Crew captivated the audience with their electric performance, maintaining their title as the Let Them Trust National Trophy holders for Contemporary Dance.

Meanwhile, the Ellis Robins/Mabelreign Girls High Choral Collaboration received accolades, with officials praising their harmonious sound, saying they "sounded like nightingales."

The Mabelreign Mbira Ensemble, influenced by legends like Hope Masike and Tendai Mavengeni, showcased their artistry, while the Mabelreign Catwalk Queens dazzled in stunning outfits, leaving no room for competition.

The Mabelreign Stars of Tomorrow Dance Crew brought energy with a lively fusion of dance styles. Junior Council HonourableJustice Shammah Ngadziore, a standout orator from Mabelreign, delivered a powerful message, urging, "We must advocate for behavioural change among the youth to combat substance abuse."

The event culminated in an electrifying performance by guest artist Tammy Moyo, who thrilled the crowd with her hits.

Under the guidance of Shelter Nyandoro and Theodora Chirapa, Mabelreign Girls High had already made waves by winning first place in the Choral, Mbira, and Fashion categories at the Let Them Trust Schools' Festival in July.

Their success at this gala solidifies their reputation as a formidable force in the arts, poised to take on future challenges.