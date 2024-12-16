Zimbabwe: Robbers Arrested in Shootout

14 December 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Crime Reporter

FIVE suspected robbers who were targeting families and business premises in and around Bulawayo have been arrested following a shoot-out with the police.

They are Nkosiyazi Nyathi (20), Vusumuzi Ncube (22), Mgcini Sibanda (24), Mlungisi Ndlovu (41) and Nkosiyazi Moyo (27).

Police have since launched a manhunt for the sixth suspect, Alex Nyathi alias Samduduzi, who is still at large.

A Norinco pistol was also recovered from the suspects who were mostly committing armed robbery cases in and around the Cowdray Park area while they were armed with two pistols.

On December 12 police received information that some suspects had a pistol and they managed to arrest Nyathi and Ncube in Cowdray Park.

They were interviewed and admitted that they had stolen a Star pistol with a magazine loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition on November 10, 2023, at Nokel Security Company which is in Bulawayo.

