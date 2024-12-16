Zimbabwe: Planning for Success in the New Year

Planning ahead is gold. Recently, I have been asked, "How can we make it in 2025?"--a question posed predominantly by young adults.

It is a thought-provoking inquiry, especially as we approach the end of a year that has been a mixed bag for many.

While most people I spoke with during these discussions offered positive insights, the negatives often overshadowed the positives. This paradox piqued my interest in exploring how we can better prepare for 2025.

The importance of planning

I must admit that I, too, have faced numerous challenges this year, and I am eager to find solutions before the year concludes.

In my pursuit of answers, I reached out to some mentors for guidance. The most common question they asked was, "What is your plan?" This question highlighted the critical role that planning plays in achieving our goals.

Two biblical scriptures resonated with me during these discussions:

Luke 14:28-33 says, "Suppose one of you wants to build a tower. Won't you first sit down and estimate the cost to see if you have enough money to complete it? For if you lay the foundation and are not able to finish it, everyone who sees it will ridicule you, saying, "This person began to build and wasn't able to finish."

"Or suppose a king is about to go to war against another king. Won't he first sit down and consider whether he is able with 10 000 men to oppose the one coming against him with 20 000? If he is not able, he will send a delegation while the other is still a long way off and will ask for terms of peace. In the same way, those of you who do not give up everything you have cannot be my disciples."

This passage emphasises the necessity of counting the cost before taking on significant projects.

Psalm 90:12 says: "Teach us to number our days, that we may gain a heart of wisdom." This verse reminds us to number our days to cultivate wisdom.

Goals vs wishes

As the saying goes, "A goal without a plan is just a wish." Failing to plan equates to planning to fail. It is crucial to slow down and create a thorough strategy that will guide you towards your objectives.

To develop a solid plan, ask yourself two essential questions:

What do you want to achieve?

Why do you want to achieve it?

Answering these questions will help you formulate a detailed plan for how to reach your goals.

Start planning now

Planning is a foundational step; you cannot reach the end without a beginning. John F. Kennedy once said, "The time to repair the roof is when the sun is shining." This means you should start planning for 2025 now, before the new year begins.

If you have not begun your planning, I challenge you to start today. Do not wait for motivation to strike; take action and let motivation follow.

The key to your future

Instead of spending the remainder of this year wishing for a better 2025, invest your time in planning so that you have a clear vision of what the new year holds for you. Remember, Noah built the ark long before the rain fell--he planned ahead.

Zig Ziglar wisely stated, "It is not what happens to you that determines how far you go in life; it is what you do with what happens to you." This underscores the necessity of planning in both good times and bad.

Life stages and planning

Planning is essential at every stage of life. Whether you are a student, young adult, parent, or grandparent--planning is the bedrock of success. Employees, managers, business owners, and entrepreneurs alike need planning to thrive.

Many young adults I engaged with know where they currently stand, often feeling disappointment, dissatisfaction, and financial instability.

Conversely, they also have a vision of where they want to be--a place of joy, peace, success, and abundance. The gap between these two states often stems from a lack of planning and direction.

Organisational status

In many organisations today, poor planning leads to management teams that drift aimlessly. Some teams engage in planning but fail to take action, rendering their efforts ineffective. Planning without execution is akin to planting seeds in dry soil and expecting them to grow without water.

Be inspired to plan and act in a timely manner. Planning is not merely a task--it is the foundation of your success story.

Rutendo Gwatidzo is the managing consultant at The HUB HR Consultancy, specialising in culture and change management. She is a multi-award-winning leader, consultant, speaker, and coach, and the author of 'Born to Fight' and 'Breaking the Silence'. Feedback: 0714575805 / [email protected] / Rutendo Gwatidzo Official Facebook Page