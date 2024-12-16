Zimbabwe: Healing Through Words - the Journey of Queen Monisha

In a world where love often disguises pain, many women find themselves trapped in homes that should be sanctuaries, enduring violence from the very men who profess to cherish them.

The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency reveals a troubling truth: intimate partner violence is alarmingly prevalent.

Yet, against this backdrop of despair, a powerful voice for change has since emerged--Monisha Trishie Chikerema, affectionately known to her readers as Queen Monisha.

On November 30, 2024, Monisha launched her latest poetry collection, 'Break Apart & Unravel the Heart', at a heartfelt gathering brimming with friends, family, and supporters. This collection was more than just poetry; it was a series of poignant letters from a grandmother to her grieving granddaughter, offering guidance through the tumultuous journey of healing. Each poem became a beacon of hope, illuminating the silent wounds many carry.

As Monisha took the stage, her presence radiated warmth and strength.

"How do we heal from the pain we rarely acknowledge?" she asked, her voice steady yet vulnerable. Her words struck a chord with the audience, resonating deeply as she reflected on the often-overlooked truth: our inner struggles seep into our relationships.

"No one's ever hurt me as much as I have hurt myself," she shared, encapsulating the essence of her message -- that healing must begin within.

Accompanying the book was 'The Healing Heart', a journal designed to help readers reflect and engage with their emotions.

At the launch, renowned family therapist Dr. Frank Nyamudero and life coach Trevor emphasised the importance of community support in overcoming personal trauma.

Their encouragement echoed Monisha's belief: healing thrives in connection, not isolation.

Through her poetry, Queen Monisha challenges outdated notions of love and masculinity that perpetuate violence.

She envisions a society where love is a nurturing force rather than a source of suffering.

"We fall, we learn, we evolve," she declared, urging her audience to dismantle the barriers created by fear and build bridges of understanding and compassion.

As the audience listened, tears glistening in their eyes, Monisha's heartfelt poems resonated with those who had experienced betrayal and loss.

She offered a path toward self-discovery and empowerment, reminding them that confronting pain is essential for transformation.

The launch of 'Break Apart & Unravel the Heart' was not merely a book release; it was a rallying cry against gender-based violence.

Monisha's words served as a reminder that love can heal, but only if we first acknowledge our wounds. As her poetry echoed in the hearts of many, she ignited a movement for change -- a vision of a world where love flourishes in safety and understanding.

In her hands, poetry became a powerful tool for transformation, illuminating the path toward a brighter, more compassionate future.

Through her journey, Queen Monisha invites us all to embrace healing, turning heartbreak into hope and pain into purpose.