Zimbabwe: University Experience - Survival of the Fittest

The university experience, often idealised as a journey of self-discovery and academic achievement, can feel more like a battlefield where only the fittest survive.

It is true, higher education is a competitive landscape.

As students step into this new chapter of life, they are met with a fierce blend of intellectual challenges, social pressures, and personal growth.

Each student will be vying for their time, energy, and attention.

It is a test of endurance and adaptability, where success is not merely about academic performance but also about one's ability to circumnavigate the intricate web of relationships, mental health, and financial constraints.

As Charles Darwin suggested, 'It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change.'

One thing that we should all know is that universities play a pivotal role in shaping the lives of students and preparing them for the future.

These institutions of higher education provide a unique environment for personal and intellectual growth, offering a wide range of opportunities and experiences that go beyond the classroom.

It is a test of survival, yes, but also a chance to thrive.

This week, I am here to share the experience that some when entering the campus, all they will see would be darkness throughout.

Like always, I share what I see and what I experience. I will be a student till I die.

From the moment students arrive on campus, the pressure to succeed becomes overwhelming.

Lecturers set high expectations, and the sheer volume of assignments, exams, and projects quickly becomes ostensible.

As I always say, the traditional classroom is a crucible in which students must develop critical thinking, time management, and skills.

And for many, this requires adapting to a faster-paced, more independent learning environment that demands focus and dedication.

The transition from the familiar structure of high school to the relative freedom of university life is normally disorienting, often forcing students to count on their own limits and boundaries.

In the end, it is not just about being smart but it's about being strategic.

No arguments, the social dynamics of university life are demanding.

Making new friends, dealing with roommate relationships, participating in clubs, or simply finding your tribe can feel like an ongoing competition.

For some, this survival of the fittest manifests in the pressure to keep up with social freedom, attending parties, networking with the right people, and ensuring that they do not fall behind in the race for popularity.

Also, the fear of missing out (FOMO) can lead students to stretch themselves thin, attempting to juggle academic obligations with social expectations, often at the expense of their own well-being.

Another issue is mental health, too, which is an often-overlooked casualty in the survival game.

The isolation, homesickness, and self-doubt that many students face can be as daunting as any academic test.

The stress of trying to excel in everything, from grades to social life, can suffocate students.

For some, the pressure becomes unbearable, and seeking help or counselling may become essential to avoid burnout.

Despite, universities or colleges increasing their focus on mental health services, many students, navigating their mental health is a journey they must undertake on their own, learning to balance vulnerability with resilience.

On the financial front, the survival game takes on yet another dimension.

With tuition fees soaring and the cost of living on the rise, many students find themselves working part-time jobs, getting student loans, or struggling to make ends meet.

The economic pressures can add an additional layer of stress, turning the university experience into a balancing act of work, study, and self-care.

For some, this financial strain may force them to reconsider their academic path, either by choosing more affordable options or by taking on more credit hours to complete their degree faster.

In my experience, one challenge facing students at university is to adapt to the new environment.

Some panic and fall prey to circumstances, while some decides to experiment and again become victims.

In the vein of this academic journey, some students find it hard and along the way drop or fail.

At times, some students fail to secure tuition fees which then hinder their pursuit of the dream opportunity.

During the same journey some ladies fall pregnant and falter along the way, some become criminals and get arrested and some will die along the way.

The decision to pursue higher education, once an aspirational choice, now has practical implications that may force students to make tough decisions about their future.

Yet, amid the competition and challenges, university life also offers unique opportunities for growth and transformation.

Surviving doesn't just mean getting through the tough moments, but also emerging from them stronger, wiser, and more self-aware.

It is a space where, through the grind and pressure, students develop resilience and resourcefulness.

Students, learn to ask for help when needed, to advocate for their own mental and emotional well-being, and to find balance in their ambitions.

The experience teaches them that survival is not about being the strongest or the fastest--it's about adaptability, perseverance, and the ability to rise after falling.

In the end, the university experience is less about a singular destination and more about managing the journey.

The fittest don't always come out on top, they are the ones who learn how to adapt and grow through every challenge, finding strength in vulnerability and success in the face of adversity.

Till we meet for a toast!

Feedback: [email protected]