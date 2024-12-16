Somalia: NUSOJ Successfully Concludes 16 Days of Activism Campaign Against Gender-Based Violence

The National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ), in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), has concluded a well-executed Advocacy and Awareness Campaign as part of the global 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), which ran from 25 November to 10 December 2024. This campaign used mass media, social media and focused engagement activities to address GBV and highlight the critical role of journalism in promoting justice and accountability.

A key highlight of the campaign was a Media Engagement Event held in Mogadishu, which brought together directors of leading media houses to explore the media's responsibility in addressing gender-based violence (GBV). During the event, participants agreed on a Media Charter on Combating GBV, committing media houses to prioritise GBV reporting, provide a platform for survivors to share their stories and implement workplace policies to protect women journalists. By engaging Somali media at an institutional level, this initiative aims to establish safe and supportive working environments for women journalists while strengthening collective efforts to address and eliminate the root causes of GBV in society.

The campaign prioritised empowering women journalists through an interactive roundtable that provided a safe and inclusive platform to discuss gender-based violence (GBV) within newsrooms and across Somali society. During the session, participants shared their experiences, identified practical solutions and explored ways to lead public discourse on GBV. This dialogue reinforced their critical role as advocates for change and justice, equipping them with the confidence and strategies needed to challenge deeply ingrained cultural norms that perpetuate violence against women and girls, using their pens, microphones, recorders and cameras to drive meaningful societal transformation.

In collaboration with prominent radio stations that boast a strong audience presence and extensive coverage across Mogadishu, Garowe, Galkayo, Beledweyne, Baidoa and Dhusamareb, the campaign successfully reached an estimated 2.5 million listeners. These broadcasts conveyed clear, accessible and impactful messages that highlighted the urgency of addressing gender-based violence (GBV) and inspired collective action to create a safer and more inclusive society for women and girls.

Complementing the radio outreach, NUSOJ launched a social media campaign that engaged over 827,300 individuals. The campaign reached a diverse audience, with 89.1% male and 10.9% female participants. In terms of age distribution, 62% of the audience were aged 20-29, followed by 24.6% aged 30-39, 6.1% under 20, 4.7% aged 40-49 and 2.7% over 50. This extensive engagement, driven by Somalis' growing use of social media, underscored the campaign's effectiveness in raising awareness and sparking conversations on GBV across various demographics.

Driving public interest journalism, NUSOJ emphasises that journalism is a vital tool in Somalia's fight against gender-based violence (GBV). By uncovering hidden stories and amplifying the voices of survivors as well as progressive and influential individuals, Somali journalists play a crucial role in breaking the silence and challenging the stigma surrounding GBV. Their work not only raises awareness but also drives action at both state and federal levels by influencing policies, mobilising communities to support survivors, holding perpetrators accountable and bringing to light the strong voices against GBV that are often absent from mainstream media.

Omar Faruk Osman, Secretary General of NUSOJ, stated: "Journalism is more than a tool for reporting - it is a force for justice and accountability, often referred to as the eyes, ears and voice of the public. Through this campaign, we have shown that silence is no longer acceptable in the face of abhorrent gender-based violence. Journalists have a duty to uncover the truth, amplify the voices of survivors, hold perpetrators to account and rally society to ensure that the silent majority stands united against all forms of violence that threaten the lives and dignity of women and girls."

NUSOJ remains steadfastly committed to its mission of supporting journalists and advancing public interest journalism in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV). Through strategic partnerships and awareness initiatives, NUSOJ is contributing to the wider initiative that is building a strong foundation for sustained advocacy and meaningful societal change.