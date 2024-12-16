Nigeria: Kano Govt Appoints Kannywood Actor Danja, Special Adviser On Youth, Sports

16 December 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mohammed Lere

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has appointed Sani Musa Danja, a renowned Kannywood actor, as his Special Adviser on Youth and Sports.

This development was announced by the governor's spokesperson, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa, in a statement released on Sunday.

As Special Adviser, Danja will be crucial in shaping the state's youth and sports development initiatives.

Before his appointment, Danja was a loyal supporter of Governor Yusuf and played a crucial role in the campaign of the NNPP candidate in Kano during the 2023 elections.

A household name in the entertainment industry, Danja has enjoyed a successful career as a Kannywood and Nollywood actor and singer, with over two decades of experience

He joins an exclusive group of Kannywood celebrities who have received appointments in the current administration.

Notable among them is Ali Nuhu, appointed MD of the Nigerian Film Corporation by President Bola Tinubu in January, Abba Almustapha, appointed MD of the Kano State Censors Board, and Rahama Sadau, who serves on the Technical Committee of the iDICE programme in the office of the vice president.

