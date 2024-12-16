Angola: MPLA Defines Strategies for Future Political Challenges

Luanda — The People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) party is holding this Monday, at the Belas Conference Center, in Luanda, its 8th extraordinary congress, which will make adjustments to the party's statutes and reflect on the 50 years of national Independence.

These two points were approved at the last meeting of the Central Committee of the party as the party's deliberative body.

In the history of the Angolan ruling party, in addition to several ordinary congresses held every five years, the MPLA held, to date, 7 extraordinary congresses, five of which (December 1980, April 1991, May 1992, April 2011 and June 2019) made adjustments to the statutes of the party.

Among the documents to be submitted to this extraordinary congress, the indicative schedule of actions for the congress on the thesis "MPLA -- from Independence to our days: The future challenge" and the approval of the party's communication and marketing plan stand out.

This extraordinary congress will not give rise to any election, as it is something done in ordinary congresses, which take place every five years.

Provincial delegations as well as militants from abroad are already in the country's capital to participate in the event, to be opened by the President of the party, João Lourenço.

In the history of the political party, in 1977 it held from the 4th to the 10th of December in Luanda, when it became a political party, its First Ordinary Congress, which elected António Agostinho Neto as its president.

In December 1980, that is one year and three months after the inauguration of José Eduardo dos Santos, as president of the MPLA, the First Extraordinary Congress of the party took place, which decided to establish, in Angola, a People's Assembly (Parliament) and Provincial Popular Assemblies.

