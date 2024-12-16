Angola: Musician Augusto Chacaya Honoured At Musical Event

Luanda — The 2024 season of the musical event "Muzongué da Tradição", promoted by the Kilamba cultural centre, paid tribute on Sunday, in Luanda, to the veteran musician Augusto Chacaya, which is the event's last edition of this year.

The tribute, called "Obrigado Augusto Chacaya" (Thank you Augusto Chacaya), started at 1:30 pm with the singer Lolito being the first to go on stage.

Then, Tony do Fumo Filho, accompanied by the band Jovens do Prenda, enlivened up the tribute with the songs "Papá", "Kalumba", "Sessa" and "Kalunga".

Singer Dom Caetano, who has already shared the stage with Augusto Chacaya, sang "Kutala", "Saneamento Financeiro", "Milele" and "Kixikila" while singer Calabeto continued the tribute singing "Zambe", "Malanje", "Mbiza yami ", "Bomba", "Nga mussengue" and "Ngolo Yami".

During the event, a message was read from the Kilamba centre's management about Augusto Chakaya's musical journey and his contribution to Angolan culture.

Augusto João Luís or simply Augusto Chacaya was born on March 18, 1951, in Luanda. He was one of the emblematic voices of the musical band Jovens do Prenda in the 1980s and 1990s.

The musician was known for his interpretations of the songs "Sandra", "Samba Samba", "Santa Yami", "Makamé", "Aubé", among other that marked decades.

He passed away in Luanda, in September this year, at the age of 73, a victim of illness.

