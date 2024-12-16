Angola: Criminal Investigation Service Seizes More Than 300 Diamond Stones

15 December 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — Three hundred and seventy-nine diamond stones of various carats were seized on Saturday, in the municipalities of Lucapa and Xá-muteba, Lunda-Norte Province, by the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC), for illegal possession and trafficking.

According to a note from SIC, to which ANGOP had access on Sunday, the diamonds were in the possession of four foreign citizens from India, Guinea Conakry and Sierra Leone, aged between 38 and 56.

The note states that the seizure results from a micro-operation aiming to combat fuel smuggling, diamond exploration, human trafficking and illegal immigration.

The documents adds that in the same operation, 200,000 kwanzas were seized, 2 scales, an equal number of tweezers, a diamond measuring ruler, among other means used for illegal trafficking.

The note informs that the diamonds will be delivered to the national diamond company of Angola (ENDIAMA E.P.) as faithful custodian and the citizens involved in the crimes will be forwarded to the Public Prosecutor's Office for subsequent investigations.

