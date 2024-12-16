Uganda/Tanzania: Host Uganda Draws With Tanzania in U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier

Kampala, Uganda — Host Uganda settled for a 1-1 draw against Tanzania in their Group A opening match of the TotalEnergies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers for the CECAFA Zone on Sunday.

The visitor started the match looking like the stronger side and took the lead in the 19th minute through Saleh Alley at Nakivubo Hamz Stadium in Kampala.

After the interval, a pep talk by Uganda coach Brian Ssenyondo paid off as his team began to dictate the pace. After 58 minutes, Uganda leveled the score through Isima Magala.

The home side gained momentum after scoring and continued to attack in numbers as the Tanzanians held firm in defense.

Magala had a last-minute chance to win the match for Uganda, but his shot missed the target.

Aggrey Morris Ambros, the Tanzanian coach, said picking a draw against a strong Uganda side was a good start. "We started well, but Uganda played better in the second half," the former Tanzanian international added.

His counterpart Ssenyondo said that after picking a draw in the first match, Uganda will have no alternative but to beat Kenya in their last group match to secure a place in the semifinals.

South Sudan, who beat Somalia 3-0 in the earlier match, now tops Group B, while Tanzania and Uganda each have one point in Group A.

Action will continue Wednesday, with Tanzania facing Kenya in a Group A tie, while South Sudan takes on Sudan in a Group B match. The best two teams will qualify for the U-17 AFCON to take place in Cote d'Ivoire next year. ∎