Morocco: Winners of 22nd National Press Awards Unveiled

Rabat — The jury of the 22nd National Press Awards announced the winners of different categories on Friday evening in Rabat, at a ceremony attended by Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, Secretary of State to the Minister of Solidarity, Social Integration and Family Abdeljebbar Rachidi, and President of the Constitutional Court Mohamed Amine Benabdellah.

The honorary award, which pays tribute to a media personality who has contributed to the evolution of the national media landscape and the promotion of lofty principles of the profession, was awarded to journalists Mustapha Alaoui and Latifa Marouane.

The honorary award for Moroccan journalists working for foreign media outlets, in Morocco or abroad, was awarded to correspondent journalists Fadwa Mrabti of the "Al Ghad" channel in Morocco, and Adel Zobairi of the "Al Arabiya" channel in Morocco.

The television award was secured jointly by journalists Jamaâ Goulahsen of the 2M television channel for his work titled "Leaving or Building", and Abdelhamid Jabrane of the "Al Aoula" channel for his work "The Kingdom of Renewables".

Journalist Amine Lamrani of National Radio won radio award for his report "Autistic children: suffering in silence".

In the print category, the award went to journalist Hamza Lamtioui Amnzou of the newspaper "Assahifa" for his article entitled "Algerian petrodollar: Algeria spends billions to gain Washington's influence in order to divide Morocco".

Concerning the electronic press category, this year's prize was secured by journalist Mounia Senhaji of the "Lematin.ma" website, for her article entitled "Cannabis legalization: Three years later, green lights but beware of delays".

In the agency press category, the prize was awarded ex aequo to Meriem Rkiouak and Imane Brougi of Maghreb Arabe Press Agency (MAP). Meriem Rkiouak won for her article "Women's writing: Plenty potential, little visibility", while Imane Brougi won for her article "Breast cancer in young women: a survival fight in the prime of life".

In turn, the regional press prize was jointly awarded to journalists Khadija Bennaji of the newspaper "Sada Taounate" for her article on suicide in Taounat, and Mbarek Kziz of the electronic site "Hounasahara.net" for his article on desertification and agricultural activity in Foum El Oued.

The prize for Amazigh journalistic production went to journalist Nadia Hsissou of the Amazigh channel for her work on Amghar.

The Award for journalistic production on Saharan Hassani culture went to journalist Hafid Mahdar of Laâyoune TV for his report on camel racing.

As for investigative journalism, the jury decided to award journalist Salma Chatt of the "Thevoice.ma" website for her report on the detention of Moroccans in Myanmar.

The photography prize was granted to photojournalist Mohamed Kraïmi of the "Hespress" website for his photo report captioned "Orthodox Jewish man finds community in Morocco while supporting Palestine".