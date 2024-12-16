Morocco: Preschool - 3,700 Classes Opened in Morocco for 2023-2024 School Year

Rabat — Some 3,700 new preschool classes were opened for the 2023-2024 school year, reflecting major growth in the field of preschool education through efforts to promote generalization, a press release from the Moroccan Preschool Foundation (FMPS) says, following its 18th Board of Directors meeting, held recently in Rabat.

For the start of the 2024-2025 school year, the network of preschool education classes has expanded to 24,332, thus accommodating more than 380,000 children across the Kingdom and bringing the total network to 21,911 classes, the same source adds.

The Board's agenda included a review of 2024 achievements and established priority actions for 2025, aligned with the Foundation's strategic vision "Atfalouna 2030" (Our Children 2030).

In 2024, quality continues to be at the heart of the Foundation's actions, notably through the end-of-cycle assessment launched on a pilot basis to evaluate children's results at the end of kindergarten before entry to primary school, a longitudinal study initiated in collaboration with the Ministry of National Education to track children's trajectory and progress throughout their school career.

In addition, a pre-school class labeling scheme which supports and trains local associations in charge of pre-school classes was put in place, the press release details, noting that 88 classes were labeled in 2024 as part of a pilot project, thus promoting consistent quality standards across the Kingdom.

Moreover, FMPS launched Fab Lab, which designs and manufactures educational games adapted to the foundation's educational program and designed to enrich children's learning experience.

As part of the "Atfalouna 2030" vision, the FMPS also set out its strategic priorities for 2025, focusing on three main areas, namely operational excellence, outreach and diversification, through creating activities in the early childhood sector, particularly in nursery services.

It will also offer consulting services, including support for Senegal's National Agency for Early Childhood and Toddler Shelter (ANPECTP) in adapting and implementing its preschool model.

The 18th FMPS Board of Directors meeting was chaired by FMPS Chairman Noureddine Boutayeb and attended by Minister of National Education, Preschool and Sports Mohamed Saad Berrada, Minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Skills Youness Sekkouri, and Wali-National Coordinator of the National Human Development Initiative (INDH) Mohammed Dardouri.

At the meeting, the Board of Directors unanimously approved the activity and financial reports for 2024, as well as the provisional budget for 2025, the press release concludes.