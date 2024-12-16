Morocco's Flag Carrier Ram Voted Best African Airline

Casablanca — Royal Air Maroc (RAM) has been voted "Best Airline in Africa" at the 21st GT Tested Reader Survey Awards, organized by the prestigious US Global Traveler magazine.

"This major award, earned for the second year running, testifies to RAM's ongoing efforts to improve the customer experience. It also reflects the flag carrier's commitment to strengthening air connectivity and Africa's international influence", a RAM press release says.

Quoted in the release, RAM's Chief Executive Officer said: "We are proud to win this important award for the second year running, which reinforces our policy of continuous improvement. Our customers are our top priority, and I would like to thank them for their trust and loyalty. They are at the heart of our development plan".

"We have carried out a number of projects and actions with the aim of offering our passengers an improved and ever evolving travel experience," he continued, enthusing that "this quest for excellence is the drive motivating our colleagues on the ground and in the air, to whom I extend my warmest thanks. We will pursue this dynamic to reinforce our position as leader in African air transport, while contributing to the outreach of our country and our continent".

A global benchmark in the travel industry, the GT Tested Reader Survey rewards the best companies specializing in luxury tourism and travel, through a survey of 20,000 people voting on more than 80 categories.

The Oneworld alliance, of which Royal Air Maroc has been a member since April 2020, was also honored at the 21st GT Tested Reader Survey Awards, voted "Best Airline Alliance" for the 15th consecutive year, thus confirming its leading role in global connectivity.

The alliance brings together 13 major world-class airlines and offers its members a global network covering more than 900 destinations worldwide, making it one of the world's three largest air transport alliances, the press release concludes.