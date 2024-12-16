Morocco: Moroccan Parliament Hosts 'Congress of the Future' On December 17-18

Rabat — The Moroccan Parliament, with its two Houses, the House of Representatives and the House of Councillors, organizes, in cooperation with the "Future Encounters Foundation", as well as the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate of the Republic of Chile, the next edition of the "Congress of the Future", on December 17-18 at the Parliament's headquarters in Rabat.

According to a press release from the Parliament, this event will serve as an opportunity to exchange views between parliamentarians, government officials, scientists, researchers and stakeholders on questions that impact the future of humanity, adding that the gathering will feature the participation of parliamentarians, ministers, officials and specialists from Morocco and Chile, as well as academics and experts from Europe, Africa and Latin America.

This edition will cover several timely issues, including the challenges facing the future world, climate change, international migration, reinforcing world peace and security, food security, North-South cooperation, global health challenges, the energy transition and its prospects, transformations in human relations and social links in the 21st century, the impacts of artificial intelligence on economy and society, the reinforcement of tolerance and gender equality, as well as Africa as a continent of the future, the same source adds.

The organization of this edition in Morocco, for the first time in an African country, comes to anchor the Kingdom's position as a hub of solid scientific reflection on issues of interest to countries and peoples of Africa and the Arab world, as well as a pillar of South-South cooperation.

The event also confirms the distinguished position of the Kingdom, in Africa and within Latin America's political, parliamentary and economic blocs and unions.

Since 2011, the National Congress of The Republic of Chile has been organizing the "Congress of the Future", in cooperation with the Chilean Government, through the Ministry General Secretariat of the Presidency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Chilean Academy of Sciences, and some 20 universities, in addition to several think tanks and research centers, non-governmental institutions and organizations, and public and private institutions.

Previous editions of this event, considered one of the most prominent scientific gatherings in Latin America and the Caribbean, have featured the participation of numerous thinkers, scientists, researchers, artists and influencers from across the globe. The congress also attracts the attention of the international scientific community, given the participation of several Nobel Prize laureates.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Morocco Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Congress of the Future constitutes a forum to debate the challenges and issues on the international agenda and the future of humanity. It has become a platform for elaborating ideas that can support future decisions, and for developing practical solutions to the major transformations facing the world's societies in the future.