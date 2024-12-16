Morocco: Malawian Delegation Explores Investment Opportunities in Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra

Laâyoune — A large economic delegation from Malawi visited Laâyoune on Friday to explore business opportunities in the Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra region and examine ways of strengthening bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The visit comes as part of Malawi's economic promotion week in Morocco (December 09-13), which aims to promote the country's economic potential in the Kingdom in various sectors of activity and foster win-win business partnerships between Moroccan and Malawian operators.

It is also part of the actions undertaken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates to bolster the Kingdom's economic diplomacy on a continental scale, through the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI) and its partners.

The Malawian economic delegation was led by Senior Advisor to President of the Republic of Malawi for Investment and Business Benjamin Casey Wandawanda, and included several senior officials from Malawi's public and private sectors.