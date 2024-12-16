Morocco: Upper House - Morocco, France Eye Bolstering Parliamentary Cooperation Mechanisms

Rabat — Strengthening parliamentary cooperation mechanisms between Morocco and France was the focus of talks in Rabat on Friday between 4th Deputy Speaker of the House of Councillors Lahcen Haddad, and President of the French National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet, who is on a working visit to the Kingdom at the head of a large delegation.

The discussions focused in particular on ways of promoting bilateral relations in various fields through encouraging all initiatives aimed at stimulating governmental efforts in this area, under the wise leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and French President Emmanuel Macron, a press release from the Upper House says.

During the meeting, Haddad hailed the visit as a milestone in the development of institutional relations between Moroccan and French parliaments, especially following French President's historic visit to Morocco last October, which opened a new chapter in the history and shared future of the two friendly countries.

Haddad underlined the importance for both parliamentary institutions of steering this promising future, giving the parliamentary dimension proper attention, through strengthening cooperation, coordination and consultation on common issues and regional and international questions of interest to both parties.

In this context, he praised the field visits made by French parliamentarians to various regions of the Kingdom, notably Southern provinces, where they were able to witness first hand various structuring projects underway in various fields, making them a strong economic model and a link between Morocco, its African depths and Europe.

He also welcomed France's historic position, which recognizes that the present and future of the Sahara lie within the framework of Moroccan sovereignty. This position, which was confirmed by French President in his speech at the Moroccan Parliament during his state visit to Morocco, is part of the new momentum behind growing international recognition of the Moroccan Sahara thanks to the wise Royal Vision, he asserted.

For her part, the President of the French National Assembly welcomed the advanced level of cooperation and the exceptional partnership between Morocco and France, underlining the particular importance of parliamentary diplomacy in supporting and complementing the official diplomacy conducted by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the President of the French Republic and the governments of both countries.

Braun-Pivet also highlighted the important place Morocco hold in French politics, given the long-standing historical ties between the two countries and their strong economic, humanitarian and cultural ties, noting in particular the remarkable presence of French companies in the country's economic sphere, as well as the active role played by the Moroccan community resident in France, notably students and pupils who have a strong presence in French schools and universities.

She further expressed her willingness to exchange experiences and expertise with a view to deepening cooperation and joint action, hoping the next session of the Morocco-France Parliamentary Forum would be held in the near future.

The meeting was attended by President of the Moroccan-French Parliamentary Friendship Group Mohamed Zidouh, and Director of External Relations and Communication Saad Ghazi.