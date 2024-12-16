Morocco: Transport Ministry Announces Increase in Quota of German Permits Allocated to Moroccan Road Haulage Vehicles

Rabat — Following the meeting of the Morocco-Germany Joint Commission, held on December 5-6 in Bonn, Germany, a decision was made to increase the quota of German permits allocated to road haulage vehicles, to boost Moroccan transport companies activities to or through Germany.

According to a press release from Morocco's Ministry of Transport and Logistics, the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the international transport of goods and passengers by road.

They also tackled the growth of trade between the two countries, with particular emphasis on road haulage, sustainable transport and developing Moroccan vehicles for international road haulage and passenger transport.