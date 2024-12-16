Morocco-EU Institutional Twinning Project Concludes in Rabat

Rabat — The closing seminar of the Morocco-European Union institutional twinning project concluded on Friday in Rabat, under the co-presidency of Lower House Speaker Rachid Talbi Alami and President of the National Assembly of the French Republic Yaël Braun-Pivet.

The meeting provided an opportunity to assess this ambitious project, while highlighting the quality of cooperative relations between the House of Representatives, the European Union and twinning partners.

The project's closing seminar was a major political moment, reflecting the strategic, historic and multidimensional special relationship between Morocco and the European Union. It was also an opportunity to outline the prospects for future cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, Talbi Alami emphasized that the twinning project focused on topical issues relating to reinforcing parliamentary governance and democracy, with the ambition of producing sustainable documents, such as practical guides, analyses and diagnoses of the eight partner institutions' practices.

He noted that one of the major assets of this project is tackling issues initially raised in the twinning documents using a comparative methodology (benchmarking), taking into account the practices specific to each partner country.

For his part, Deputy Head of the EU Delegation in Morocco Daniele Dotto praised the positive outcome of the twinning project, as well as the quality of the work conducted by the House of Representatives and partner parliaments to ensure its success.

He emphasized that this project fostered EU parliaments and the House of Representatives exchange of experiences and mutual benefit from this fruitful opportunity, expressing the European Union's willingness to further this collaboration in the future and to promote the partnership with Morocco.

This twinning program, fully funded by the European Union, is part of a broader framework of support for the Moroccan Parliament, in coordination with other ongoing initiatives, notably the twinning with the House of Councillors and the program implemented by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in favor of both parties, also financed by the European Union.