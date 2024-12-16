Mozambique: Lawyers Damn Constitutional Council, Say Recount or Cancelling Elections Is Only Response to a "Society On the Verge of Collapse"

The method being used to compare documents to validate the election is "illegal" and "useless for discovering the truth". It is simply an invention of the Constitutional Council (CC), the Mozambican Bar Association (OAM) said in a statement today. Portuguese: https://oam.org.mz/reflexao-oam/ English: https://bit.ly/Moz-El-OAM

"The demonstrations underway in the country have evolved into social protest or revolt," warns the OAM. "Our society is on the verge of collapse, with the total absence of the state." Trying to create calm by "this illegal exercise in comparing public documents … is inglorious and useless." Instead, "the cure for this electoral process is a recount of the votes or the annulment of the election." This could be a "meeting point and move toward harmonization in society."

The CC proposal is to compare documents submitted by the CNE to those submitted by parties and civil society. In effect their system would lead to CNE documents usually being accepted. It is already known that many documents are false, so their veracity can only be determined by interviewing people who signed them. "It is crystal clear that the veracity of documents cannot be established by comparing them," OAM said.

The leads back to "the gross irresponsibility of the National Elections Commission (CNE) [which] recognised that it had no plausible justification for the discrepancies … which means that they were induced and were not simple or mere errors." The CNE itself recognised "the discrepancy in the number of voters between the different elections, the high rate of abstentions in all constituencies and the high rate of blank and null votes" pointed to substantial fraud.

