Mozambique: State Council Proposes "Far-Reaching Reforms" of Electoral Law

The State Council on Wednesday (11 December) said "that the post-election crisis challenges the Mozambican state to carry out far-reaching reforms as a way of preventing such acts from happening again in the future. To this end, a timely and inclusive revision of the electoral law was proposed, which should focus on issues such as ending the party bias and professionalising electoral management bodies, as well as the adoption of measures to promote transparency and the credibility of electoral processes."

The State Council is called for in the constitution as "a political body to advise the president" and is composed of former presidents and speakers of parliament and other eminent figures. Meeting are convened by the president, who has rarely done so; this is only its 7th meeting.

It's advice has no formal standing and changes to the electoral law must be decided by parliament. The Constitution Council is expected next week to confirm Daniel Chapo of Frelimo as president and confirm a large Frelimo majority in parliament. Frelimo in parliament has in the past rejected the changes now being proposed by the State Council, because the Party did not want to give up control of elections.