Mozambique: Local Militia Kills 4 Police in Zambézia

13 December 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

The local Naparamas militia clashed with members of the Rapid Intervention Unit (UIR, riot police), which resulted in the killing of four police. This occurred on Wednesday (11 December), in the Chimbazo region, on the boundary between Luabo and Mopeia districts, in Zambezia. The Naparamas are known for their organisation of community defence and spiritual beliefs, and in some places are officially recognised as militias in the Cabo Delgado war.

According to radio station chuabofm.com, the incident began when a peaceful demonstration as part of the post-election protests was interrupted by shots from the UIR. In response, the Naparamas, retaliated with traditional weapons, including spears, machetes and clubs.  The clash resulted in the deaths of four UIR agents and the kidnapping of a fifth. The Frelimo Party office in Sangaraza locality was totally destroyed, burnt down by the protestors.

