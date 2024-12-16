Uganda: Unicef, KCCA, Health Ministry Target Churches to Sensitize Public On Mpox Prevention

The Ministry of Health (MOH), Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) in collaboration with UNICEF Uganda on Sunday conducted risk communication about the Mpox virus across the five divisions of Kampala alongside Entebbe municipality as part of the ongoing community sensitization drive targeting children to further curb the further spread of the virus.

The Mpox risk communication activations were majorly held in churches including St. Andrews Church of Uganda Bukoto (Nakawa Division), All saints Church in Buddo and St. Steven's Church (Nansana Division), Bwaise Pentecostal church (Kawempe Division), St Luke's Church Kibuye and St Stephen's Church Lukuli (Makindye Division), Trinity Church Meng, Appointed Harvesters Church and New Jerusalem Restoration Church (Central Division), (Central Division), St. Thomas Kira Church of Uganda and St. Peter's Nsasa (Kira Division) and Deliverance church Kigungu (Entebbe municipality)

According to the situation report on Mpox , by December , 12024, cumulatively 494 cases have been confirmed and four deaths have been registered across 52 districts in Uganda.

The Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area accounts for most of the cases (64%).

Mpox is a disease found in wild animals such as squirrels, rats, mice and monkeys that can spread the virus to people, which then spreads from person to person through close body contact, sharing clothes and beddings, shaking hands, sex, contact with infected persons or animals among others.

Mpox displays various signs and symptoms such as skin rashes, sore throat, fever, body aches, swollen lymph nodes and general body weakness.

Anyone can get Mpox because it is spread through contact with infected persons, infected materials such as bedsheets and clothes, infected pregnant mothers who may pass it on to their unborn baby, inhaling contaminated particles or viruses and contact with infected animals.

"The Mpox disease is spreading with a case Fatality Ratio (CFR) of 0.26% and can only be identified through laboratory testing because its outlook is similar to measles, chicken pox, scabies among others. One can protect themselves from Mpox through hand washing, avoiding close contact with people, not touching or sharing personal items such as beddings, utensils and clothes and avoiding contact with or eating wild animals and also accessing a vaccine for those people who have come into close contact with infected persons," said Moses Muhimbise, the head of the central division health team.

Reverand Achipa Patricia Laki, Assistant Vicar St. Andrew's Church of Uganda Bukoto called upon fellow congregants and all Ugandans to take precaution because Mpox virus is real and dangerous, and yet it is spreading fast within communities.

Risk communication by MOH, KCCA and UNICEF will continue through various communities within the Kampala metropolitan Area under the 'safe circles' campaign that focuses on urging people to stay protected by not letting Mpox into their circles because small actions create lasting protection.