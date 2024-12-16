Namibia: NBC Suspension Taints Namibia's Press Freedom

The suspension of Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) executive editor Anna Nicodemus is a worrying development for freedom of the media.

Nicodemus was suspended after she made remarks about the shambolic 2024 elections, including comments about president-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah's health in an interview with South African news channel Newzroom Afrika.

"Concerns have been raised about whether a woman in her 70s can govern effectively and efficiently. During the campaign trail, we heard reports that she collapsed on two occasions," she said.

She went on to say: "People are concerned about her health and whether this will be her final term. Yes, there's excitement among women who feel empowered by this milestone, but we also need to acknowledge the realities of health and ageing -- it's just biology".

A few days later, she was suspended.

No doubt Nicodemus was suspended for being critical of the vice-president. After all, NBC often has journalists share their opinions?

The suspension reinforces concerns that those in charge of state institutions will brook no dissent and want people like Nicodemus to avoid being seen as questioning the powers that be.

Whether self-censorship or by the direction of their political masters, NBC bosses are trying to be on the safe side with the president-elect.

These are not good signs for the incoming administration and Namibia's democracy.