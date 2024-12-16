Namibia: Local Theatre Trends in 2024

Theatre lovers were thrilled to see an improved cultural calendar as an old favourite, a new duo, two odes to French music legends, and a sparkle of queens hit the 2024 scene.

Opening the season with fresh theatric talent and flair was Nu Theatrics take on 'The Wasp', a psychological thriller starring Gloria Del Mar Ndilula and Ndayola Ulenga. The unsettling and well-staged two-hander earned applause at the National Theatre of Namibia's Backstage in April.

Taking theatre to the people was Nashilongweshipwe Mushaandja's 'Workers/Walkers', which appeared at Windhoek's /Ae//Gams Arts and Cultural Festival in April.

The live art piece was performed by the university's third-year drama and theatre arts students to commemorate the migrant workers of the world ahead of International Workers' Day.

From Workers' Day to World War 2, Senga Brockerhoff's and Lize Ehlers' 'Little Sparrow' charmed at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre in May.

The one-woman play celebrated the music of Edith Piaf, sung live by Ehlers to tell the story of a woman chasing her dreams amid the tumult and resistance of war.

The theme of resistance was also present in Nelago Shilongoh's '≠Aoni //Aes', a vivid historical theatre production concerned with the ≠Aonin (Topnaar) people's contemporary dispossession and historic connection to the ocean.

The affecting and illuminating research-based play premiered at the National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) in July and starred the excellent ensemble of Hazel Hinda, Dawie Engelbrecht and Chantell /Uiras (Diolini).

During a particularly theatrical weekend in August, Philippe Talavera's 'Discovering Michel' and Mushaandja's 'My Koek is Moeg' both took to the stage.

'Discovering Michel', an energetic and socially conscious tribute to French singer-songwriter Michel Berger, was performed by the Ombetja Yehinga Organisation (OYO) dance troupe at the NTN.

'My Koek is Moeg', directed by Obett Motaung, returned to Windhoek for the first time in 10 years and starred the fabulous Abby Molz at the Theatre School.

A highlight of September was Township Productions' presentation of George Bwanika Seremba's 'Come Good Rain' at the Theatre School.

Toronto-based Seremba was in the city to present his political monodrama alongside percussionist Chris Eiseb and to direct a reading of his play 'Napoleon of the Nile'.

The acclaimed Ugandan playwright also held a workshop on solo plays for Windhoek's budding actors.

At the national theatre during the same month, the Embassy of Indonesia in Windhoek invited patrons to 'Harmony of Nusantara - The Colours of Indonesia'.

The inaugural cultural night offered a taste of Indonesian traditional dance, music, food and folklore.

'Harmony of Nusantara' featured musical delegates from Universitas Pendidikan Indonesia, Bandung, the Indonesian embassy and community, as well as OYO dance troupe, students from the University of Namibia, Ehlers, and The Ells.

Last but not least of some of this year's theatrical highlights are Drag Night Namibia and Drag Night Unplugged.

The drag performance platforms continued their popular presentation of local drag artistry and live singing at The Village and at Anna's Kloovenburg intermittently throughout the year.

Drag artists Miss Mavis Dash, Gigi Has Arrived, and Damn Geisha Mercury also embarked on a Cape Town tour and crowned 2024 with features at the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA) World Conference in the Mother City in November.

Certainly trending upwards in terms of occurrence, diversity and talent, 2024's theatre offering seemed to tease a scene that is ready and eager to do so much more.

- martha@namibian.com.na; Martha Mukaiwa on Twitter and Instagram; marthamukaiwa.com