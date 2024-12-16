Egyptian Fintech Unicorn Mnt-Halan Launches in UAE Market

16 December 2024
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

TLDR

  • Egyptian fintech unicorn MNT-Halan has officially launched in the UAE, bringing its financial super app to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region
  • The company's first product in the market, Halan Advance, offers fast and secure salary financing to address the needs of the 3.7 million underbanked expatriates in the UAE
  • Backed by global investors, including Abu Dhabi's Lunate fund, MNT-Halan plans to roll out additional services, including credit, payments, and investment products

Egyptian fintech unicorn MNT-Halan has officially launched in the UAE, bringing its financial super app to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. The company's first product in the market, Halan Advance, offers fast and secure salary financing to address the needs of the 3.7 million underbanked expatriates in the UAE.

Backed by global investors, including Abu Dhabi's Lunate fund, MNT-Halan plans to roll out additional services, including credit, payments, and investment products. Since its UAE presence began in April 2024, the company has partnered with leading employers and onboarded over 40,000 customers, targeting 250,000 users by the end of 2025.

With a strong track record in Egypt, Turkey, and Pakistan, MNT-Halan aims to capitalize on the UAE's rapid adoption of digital solutions and a combined monthly income of AED 10 billion among underserved communities. The expansion aligns with the company's vision to enhance financial inclusion and economic empowerment across the region.

You can follow Daba's reporting on Africa on WhatsApp. Sign up here

Key Takeaways

MNT-Halan's UAE entry underscores a growing trend of fintechs targeting the region's underbanked population. The UAE's vibrant economy, high smartphone penetration, and 3.7 million underbanked expatriates present a significant market for tailored financial solutions. Halan Advance, the company's salary financing product, exemplifies its focus on digital-first solutions that improve cash flow management for both employees and businesses. With compliance to UAE regulations and partnerships with key employers, MNT-Halan is positioned to redefine financial services in the GCC.

Read the original article on Daba Finance.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daba Finance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.