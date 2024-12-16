Morocco: Moroccan B2b Marketplace Z Raises $1.5m to Modernize Retail

  • Z, a B2B marketplace revolutionizing Africa's traditional retail, has secured $1.5 million in seed funding led by Moroccan VC firms
  • The funding, pending approval from the Morocco Competition Council, will enable Z to expand its platform and enhance its offerings in the $25 billion FMCG market
  • Launched in 2022, Z connects traditional retailers with brands and distributors, addressing inefficiencies in Morocco's fragmented retail supply chain

Z, a B2B marketplace revolutionizing Africa's traditional retail, has secured $1.5 million in seed funding led by Moroccan VC firms MNF Ventures, Witamax, Cash Plus Ventures, and Kalys Ventures.

Launched in 2022, Z connects traditional retailers with brands and distributors, addressing inefficiencies in Morocco's fragmented retail supply chain. The platform has onboarded over 15,000 active retailers, covering 85% of Greater Casablanca's addressable market, and facilitated 800,000 orders with a 95% satisfaction rate.

The funding, pending approval from the Morocco Competition Council, will enable Z to expand its platform and enhance its offerings in the $25 billion FMCG market. Proceeds will support technology development, product expansion, and scaling efforts.

Morocco's retail sector, dominated by small independent shops, faces supply chain challenges and competition from modern retailers. Z's digital platform addresses these gaps by streamlining access between traditional retailers and consumers. Its rapid growth underscores its potential to transform traditional retail in Morocco and beyond. By integrating technology and fostering inclusivity, the company is positioned as a catalyst for innovation in Africa's FMCG market.

